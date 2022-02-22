Sign up for our daily briefing

Fire on cargo ship carrying luxury cars subsides

Jacob Knutson

The Felicity Ace ship adrift in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 18. Photo: Portuguese Naval Forces / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A fire on the Felicity Ace, an adrift cargo ship carrying luxury cars in the mid-Atlantic, subsided Tuesday after burning for around six days, according to AP.

Why it matters: The ship, which was destined for Rhode Island but caught fire off the coast of Portugal's Azores Islands, is expected to be towed to the Bahamas.

The big picture: It's not yet clear what sparked the fire on a cargo deck where the vehicles were stowed, but the lithium-ion batteries in some of the cars kept the fire alive and greatly complicated firefighters' suppression efforts.

  • A Portuguese official told AP that there is currently no risk of pollution stemming of the fire or fuel and oil aboard the ship.
  • The ship's 22 crew members were evacuated last week.

Go deeper: Car shortage could change buying behavior forever

2 hours ago - Sports

U.S. Soccer and women's players settle equal pay suit

Megan Rapinoe (on right) celebrating with teammates Alex Morgan (center) and Samantha Mewis after scoring during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match in Lyon, France, in July 2019. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

U.S. women's national soccer team players settled their gender-based pay discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation on Monday for $24 million, the bulk of which will go toward backpay for the players, both sides announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: It concludes a yearslong fight between the federation and the players, including key members of the 2019 World Cup-winning women's team, ending with a promise from the federation to equalize pay between the men's and women's team in all competitions, including the World Cup.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mike Bloomberg warns Democrats of midterm "wipeout"

Michael Bloomberg in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2021. Photo: Alastair Grant, Pool/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg, former New York mayor and Democratic presidential candidate, had an apocalyptic warning for his party Monday: Absent "an immediate course correction, the party is headed for a wipeout in November, up and down the ballot."

Why it matters: Bloomberg, in an editorial for Bloomberg Opinion, cites Democratic research that "voters perceive the party as being too 'focused on the culture wars' — from renaming schools to defunding the police."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
2 hours ago - World

Germany halts Nord Stream 2 certification over Russia's actions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Sergei Guneyev/TASS via Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Tuesday that the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be halted, saying that "the situation has fundamentally changed" after the Kremlin ordered troops into eastern Ukraine.

Why it matters: It's a stunning turn of events for the $10 billion, Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline, which Scholz had long resisted naming as a potential sanctions target if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow