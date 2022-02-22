Fire on cargo ship carrying luxury cars subsides

A fire on the Felicity Ace, an adrift cargo ship carrying luxury cars in the mid-Atlantic, subsided Tuesday after burning for around six days, according to AP.

Why it matters: The ship, which was destined for Rhode Island but caught fire off the coast of Portugal's Azores Islands, is expected to be towed to the Bahamas.

The big picture: It's not yet clear what sparked the fire on a cargo deck where the vehicles were stowed, but the lithium-ion batteries in some of the cars kept the fire alive and greatly complicated firefighters' suppression efforts.

A Portuguese official told AP that there is currently no risk of pollution stemming of the fire or fuel and oil aboard the ship.

The ship's 22 crew members were evacuated last week.

