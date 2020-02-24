40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Agriculture giant Cargill to roll out plant-based meat products

Jacob Knutson

A Cargill meat processing plant in Springdale, Arizona. Photo: Spencer Tirey/Getty Images

Agriculture giant Cargill will begin producing plant-based patties and ground "fake meat" products in April, the company announced Monday.

Why it matters: Cargill, one of the largest privately held companies in the U.S., presents new competition for startups Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods alongside meat giant Tyson Foods, which is rolling out its own plant-based products, Axios' Rashaan Ayesh reports.

What they're saying: "Cargill has a strong history of providing high-quality protein products to customers," Elizabeth Gutschenritter, managing director of Cargill’s alternative protein team, said.

  • "Producing plant-based products across our global supply chain is the logical next step to expanding our ability to meet consumer needs and bring new value to this category."

The big picture: Investment firm UBS projects that the market for plant-based protein and meat alternative products will increase from $4.6 billion in 2018 to $85 billion in 2030.

Orion Rummler

Beyond Meat tests "fake" fried chicken across the South

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Beyond Meat is testing its plant-based chicken in KFC locations for three weeks across Tennessee, North Carolina and Kentucky, the company recently announced.

The big picture: McDonald's is one of the only major fast-food restaurants that has not embraced the fake meat boom, the Washington Post reports.

Dion Rabouin

Fake meat may have some real problems

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Beyond Meat's stock price fell by 4.3% on Wednesday after Canadian fast food giant Tim Hortons announced it was pulling Beyond burgers from its menu.

Why it matters: Beyond Meat was one of 2019's biggest success stories — at its peak the stock rose 840% from its IPO price.

Jacob Knutson

23% of Americans say they cut back on meat in 2019

Heirloom tomatoes in Denver, Colo., in 2019. Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

A Gallup survey found that 23% of 2,431 adults reported eating less meat in the past year than they had in 2018, while the vast majority (72%) say they ate the same amount of meat.

Why it matters: A meat-intensive diet can increase a person's chances of developing certain illnesses like heart disease and require more resources to produce compared to a vegetable-based diet.

