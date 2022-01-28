The social cost of carbon is about to get an update

The social cost of carbon, a crucial metric that helps shape government regulations on everything from methane emissions regulations to fuel economy standards, is set to be updated by the end of February.

Why it matters: It's expected to be adjusted upwards — which will have ripple effects throughout the federal government and economy at large, making high-polluting activities more expensive and regulations that crack down on emissions economically justifiable.

The big picture: The social cost of carbon is a dollar estimate of the damages caused by emitting one additional metric ton of greenhouse gases into the air.

It provides policy makers with a way of factoring future climate damage into present-day decision-making.

The higher the social cost of carbon, the greater the economic benefits associated with cutting carbon emissions.

Flashback: The Trump administration dramatically lowered the social cost of carbon by greatly increasing the discount rate — which measures the value of preventing future damage from climate change relative to the costs of taking action today to avoid such a toll.

The Trump-era change helped justify policies policies that increased emissions by lowering the estimated harms of carbon.

The latest: On his first day in office, President Biden issued an executive order that revived an interagency working group on the social cost of carbon, and temporarily pegged it at the pre-2017 level, which was $51 per metric ton, according to the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Many economists view this as too low, considering the climate damages already occurring today in the form of extreme weather and climate events.

In a paper published this week, prominent economists Joseph Stiglitz and Nicholas Stern argue that such a model-generated figure won't help meet the White House's climate targets, including net-zero emissions by 2050.

Instead, they argue for a far higher social cost of carbon, tailored to meet the administration's goals.

What's next: Biden's executive order called for an updated social cost of carbon to be put in place by the end of this month. That timetable is now the end of February.

"This Administration is committed to accounting for the costs of greenhouse gas emissions as accurately as possible, and we remain on track to provide a more complete revision of the estimates on a timeline consistent with what we had outlined to the public in February 2021,” an OMB spokesperson told Axios.

