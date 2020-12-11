Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Global carbon dioxide emissions fell by 7% in 2020

Water vapor from the cooling towers of a power plant in Brandenburg, Germany, in November 2020. Photo: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Global carbon dioxide emissions fell by an estimated 7% in 2020, according to a study by the Global Carbon Project published in the journal Earth System Science Data on Thursday.

Why it matters: It's likely the largest fall in carbon emission ever recorded and is largely the result of the coronavirus pandemic keeping people at home.

By the numbers: The report estimates that the world will have emitted 37 billion U.S. tons (34 billion metric tons) of carbon dioxide this year, down from 40.1 billion U.S. tons (36.4 billion metric tons) in 2019.

  • Emissions dropped 12% in the U.S.; 11% in Europe; 9% in India and 1.7% in China.

What they're saying: "The restrictions implemented in response to COVID-19 led to dramatic and unprecedented changes in society, and this caused large changes in CO2 emissions. All countries had significant deviations from their previous emission trends," authors of the study wrote.

Yes, but: Emissions are expected to tick back up after the pandemic as people resume daily commutes and travel.

  • An analysis from the firm Energy Innovation published this May found that the steep U.S. greenhouse gas emissions decline stemming from the pandemic will have little effect on long-term trends under current policies.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 9, 2020 - Energy & Environment

UN sizes up massive "emissions gap"

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The UN is out with its latest analysis of the gap between global emissions trends and "least-cost pathways" to meet the Paris climate deal's ambitious temperature-limiting goals.

Why it matters: The gap remains very large, despite the emissions cuts (occurring for tragic reasons) due to the pandemic curtailing so much activity and travel.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 9, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Heavy industry set to overtake transportation as largest source of U.S. emissions

Data: Rhodium Group; Chart: Axios Visuals

Greenhouse gas emissions from power plants and tailpipes get lots of attention, but a new analysis offers a proposal to cut emissions from another huge source — heavy industry.

Why it matters: The Rhodium Group estimates that industry will overtake transportation as the largest source of U.S. emissions sometime in the middle of this decade (you can see the biggest sources above).

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

What Vilsack as Biden's agriculture secretary means for energy and climate

Tom Vilsack in July 2019. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack as his agriculture secretary, giving him a role in Biden's climate agenda if confirmed to the job he also held under Barack Obama.

Why it matters: The Agriculture Department is relevant here for several reasons, including that Biden's platform calls for investing in practices that increase CO2 storage in soil and removing "regulatory roadblocks."

