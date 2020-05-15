57 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The post-coronavirus greenhouse gas emissions bounce back

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A new analysis finds that the steep U.S. greenhouse gas emissions decline stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic will have little effect on long-term trends under current policies.

What they did: The firm Energy Innovation modeled the emissions and energy demand effects of the pandemic using gross domestic product estimates from Goldman Sachs, the International Monetary Fund and the Energy Information Administration.

What they found: Their analysis sees the drop in U.S. emissions ranging 7% to 11% in 2020 compared to 2019 levels — and then coming back over the next few years.

  • "[E]missions will likely approach pre-COVID-19 levels by 2025 and COVID-19 is not likely to have a material impact on annual emissions in 2030 or cumulative emissions through 2050," they conclude.

What they're saying: Report author Megan Mahajan tells Axios that "the right stimulus response could change that business-as-usual trajectory."

  • "If the government’s COVID response includes green investments and smart policy, the U.S. could recharge the economy by kick-starting clean industries with the potential for serious decarbonization."

Paycheck Protection Program borrowers get more flexibility

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Federal regulators still haven't provided the required guidance on Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness, a scant 18 days past deadline, but it's become less important for the vast majority of small business recipients.

Driving the news: The key buzzword this week was "safe harbor."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 4,444,670 — Total deaths: 302,493 — Total recoveries — 1,588,858Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 1,417,889 — Total deaths: 85,906 — Total recoveries: 246,414 — Total tested: 10,341,775Map.
  3. Business: April retail sales drop a record 16.4%Why PPP is coming up short.
  4. Congress: Mitch McConnell says “I was wrong" on Obama administration's pandemic playbook.
  5. Tech: Many tech workers won't be going back to the office.
  6. World: Russia's epidemic brings Putin down to size — First cases reported in world's largest refugee settlement.
  7. Broadway: Disney pulls Frozen from Broadway.
  Hydroxychloroquine questions answered — Answers about the virus from Axios experts — What to know about social distancing — How to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Many tech workers won't be going back to the office

Tech companies are gaming out how to bring employees back to the office, but many are expecting a new normal in which a significant portion of their workers stay home for good.

Why it matters: Some tech firms may find they are just as productive with a remote workforce. But a shift away from in-office work will have profound impacts on everything from the commercial real estate market to the vast number of support jobs that were built around serving Silicon Valley's sprawling campuses.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow14 mins ago - Technology