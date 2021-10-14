Sign up for our daily briefing

Car owners pay dearly for tech they don't use

BMW's gesture control technology is hard to master for many drivers, who say they just don't need it. Photo: BMW

Technology can be a big seller in new cars, but it turns out that many digital features go unused — assuming owners even know their car has them.

Why it matters: High-tech features are driving up vehicle prices. But if consumers don't use them — or are frustrated because the stuff doesn't work properly — then both automakers and car buyers are wasting their money.

Driving the news: For more than 1 in 3 advanced technologies, most owners didn't even use the feature during the first three months of ownership, a J.D. Power tech study found.

  • Usually, owners say it's because they don't need the feature, but sometimes it's because they don't know about it or find it difficult to use.

BMW's gesture control technology is a great example. It's supposed to let you wiggle a finger or wave your hand to perform tasks like adjusting the radio volume or answering a call — as opposed to touching a screen or button.

  • But the tech had the lowest overall satisfaction score in J.D. Power's annual U.S. Tech Experience Index for the second year in a row, with owners reporting 41 problems — meaning complaints — per 100 vehicles.
  • My thought bubble: I drove a BMW X6 last year that had gesture control as part of a $2,300 Premium package. I concur with BMW owners. It was easier to just use the buttons.

Other built-in technologies often go unused, despite big investments by automakers to add them. Some examples:

Digital marketplace: General Motors was the first to equip millions of cars with an in-car commerce platform called Marketplace that lets you order food, make restaurant and hotel reservations, and find gas stations from your dashboard.

  • But 61% of owners say they've never used their car's digital marketplace, and 51% said they don't need it.

Driver/passenger communications: Honda, Hyundai and Toyota are among carmakers that let drivers talk more easily with rear-seat occupants via a microphone or camera.

  • 52% say they've never used the system, and 40% say they don't need it. (Who needs a mic when you can just turn around and yell at your kids?)

Between the lines: Consumers are more likely to use emerging technology if the car dealer does a good job of demonstrating how it works, J.D. Power found.

  • But a lot of car salespeople aren't fully trained to explain all the features of the cars they sell — and often buyers don't ask, aren't interested, or can't take it all in.
  • Some dealers encourage buyers to schedule a follow-up visit to the dealership for a refresher.
  • When a buyer does get a lesson from their dealer about how to use an advanced feature, they use it more, the study found.
  • Examples of these features include "safe exit assist technology" — which warns parked drivers to wait for traffic before opening the door — and trailer assistance technology, which helps drivers maneuver a boat or RV, for example.
  • Yes, but: Owners are more than twice as likely to learn about such technology from an outside source (71%) than from a dealer (30%), the study found.

What car owners love: cameras, cameras and more cameras.

  • The top-rated technologies all provide an extra set of eyes: backup cameras with trajectory guidance, rear-view mirror cameras that enhance visibility, and 360-degree ground view cameras.
  • Electric vehicle owners also love one-pedal driving technology — which allows a driver to lift their foot off the accelerator to slow or stop without having to brake.

The bottom line: In-car technology has to be simple to use — and well-explained to the driver ahead of time — or it's not worth the money.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 panel to seek criminal charges after Bannon defies subpoena

Steve Bannon. Photo: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Trump ally Steve Bannon failed to show up for a deposition before the Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday, paving the way for the House panel to seek criminal charges against him for defying a congressional subpoena.

Why it matters: It's the first major test for how the committee will respond to witnesses' refusal to cooperate, an obstacle that stalled countless Democratic investigations during the Trump era by triggering protracted legal battles.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

SCOTUS arguments changed after female justices were interrupted

Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Photo: Erin Schaff/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Wednesday that changes in the format of oral arguments were made in part after research showed that female justices were interrupted more by male justices and advocates, CNN reports.

Driving the news: Sotomayor said the studies, including one published in 2017, have had an "enormous impact" and caused Chief Justice John Roberts to be "much more sensitive" to people being interrupted on the court, per CNN.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Merrick Garland faces first testimony before House Judiciary Committee

Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will testify before the House Judiciary Committee next Thursday, according to a notice of the oversight hearing obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: This will be the first time Garland has appeared before the panel. The hearing comes as the Justice Department faces a series of contentious issues, including enforcement of the Jan. 6 committee's subpoenas, the crackdown on Texas' new abortion law, the overflowing of migrants at the border, voting rights and more.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

