2 hours ago - Economy & Business

What we're driving: The 2020 BMW X6 xDrive40i

2020 BMW X6 sports activity vehicle. Photo: BMW

This week I'm driving the 2020 BMW X6 xDrive40i, what the German automaker calls a "sports activity coupe."

  • It's what you get when you blend an SUV with a coupe — a slope-roofed crossover with less utility and less headroom.
  • That distinctive look of the X6 costs almost $6,000 more than the traditional squared-off BMW X5, and some people won't mind paying even if it's less practical than an SUV.
  • Personally, I'm not a fan of the X6's rear end. It's neither fish nor fowl, and just looks awkward to me.

That said, the X6 is an excellent ride, as you'd expect from BMW, and loaded with useful technology.

  • With the $2,300 Premium package you can get gesture control which allows you to wave your hand at the instrument panel to adjust the radio volume, for example. (It takes practice, but I'm getting better at using this function.)
  • A new back-up parking assistance feature takes over steering to maneuver the vehicle out of a parking space, mirroring the path most recently used in the forward direction.

There are many assisted-driving features available, including a system that will relieve the driver in stop-and-go traffic up to 40 mph, and a highway lane-keeping system that will actively steer away from a potential collision.

The bottom line: Built at BMW's huge factory in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the X6 starts at $64,300 and goes up to $85,650 for the high-performance V8 version, the X6 M50i.

Go deeper

Axios
11 mins ago - Podcasts

Racial quotas in Corporate America

Many companies are celebrating Juneteenth on Friday, but only four Fortune 500 companies have black CEOs, and it doesn’t get much better elsewhere in the C-suite.

Axios Re:Cap, our new afternoon podcast, digs in with Rebecca Greenfield, who wrote the latest cover story for Bloomberg Businessweek about racial quotas as a means of ending the white monopoly on corporate power.

Axios
Updated 46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 8,550,458 — Total deaths: 456,994 — Total recoveries — 4,203,698Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,206,333 — Total deaths: 118,798 — Total recoveries: 599,115 — Total tested: 25,403,498Map.
  3. Business: Apple will again close 11 stores in states with increasing coronavirus cases.
  4. Transportation: The subway is getting a bad rap during the coronavirus pandemic.
  5. Entertainment: AMC reverses policy, will require face masks in its movie theaters.
  6. 🛳 Travel: Major cruise lines to suspend trips from U.S. ports until Sept. 15.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel AllassanSara Fischer
2 hours ago - Health

AMC reverses policy, will require face masks in its movie theaters

Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

AMC said Friday that the chain would require face masks for moviegoers when its theaters reopen — a quick reversal after its original policy of optional use garnered intense backlash.

Why it matters: In an attempt to create one blanket policy that would appease moviegoers around the country, it exposed itself to criticism for not taking safety precautions seriously enough.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow