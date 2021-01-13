Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Rep. Nancy Mace attends freshmen orientation in November. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images
The freshmen class of House Republicans has been fighting since last Wednesday's Capitol assault, creating a clear split just over a week after being sworn in.
What we’re hearing: On Tuesday, Reps. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) got in a tart back and forth on a text chain with all freshmen GOP members, according to sources who've read the text messages.
- The conversation started when Greene — a fierce defender of President Trump and former QAnon backer — sent a National Pulse article to the chain claiming the president’s approval numbers had increased in December.
- Mace, who came out early against Republicans who planned to reject the election results, fired back: “I’m disgusted by what you and other Q-conspiracy theorists did last week in the chamber after all of the violence.”
- Greene said she condemned it and told Mace “don’t believe the fake news." She also brought up how some Black Lives Matter protests turned violent.
- Mace answered: “Literal QAnon lady trying to deny she’s a QAnon lady.”
According to the sources who've read the messages, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) chimed in thanking Greene for the support of the president. Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) pinged his support of Mace.
Why it matters: The divisions we’re seeing in the Republican Party as a whole are rippling through every layer of Congress, and making enemies within the new freshmen class.
- There’s normally a sense of camaraderie among new members when they take office, as they lean on each other while learning to navigate Congress. The usual grace period has evaporated as they're pressured to take a stance on Trump during the impeachment vote Wednesday.