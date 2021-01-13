Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Scoop: House freshmen at war after Capitol siege

Rep. Nancy Mace attends freshmen orientation in November. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The freshmen class of House Republicans has been fighting since last Wednesday's Capitol assault, creating a clear split just over a week after being sworn in.

What we’re hearing: On Tuesday, Reps. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) got in a tart back and forth on a text chain with all freshmen GOP members, according to sources who've read the text messages.

  • The conversation started when Greene — a fierce defender of President Trump and former QAnon backer — sent a National Pulse article to the chain claiming the president’s approval numbers had increased in December.
  • Mace, who came out early against Republicans who planned to reject the election results, fired back: “I’m disgusted by what you and other Q-conspiracy theorists did last week in the chamber after all of the violence.”
  • Greene said she condemned it and told Mace “don’t believe the fake news." She also brought up how some Black Lives Matter protests turned violent.
  • Mace answered: “Literal QAnon lady trying to deny she’s a QAnon lady.”

According to the sources who've read the messages, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) chimed in thanking Greene for the support of the president. Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) pinged his support of Mace.

Why it matters: The divisions we’re seeing in the Republican Party as a whole are rippling through every layer of Congress, and making enemies within the new freshmen class.

  • There’s normally a sense of camaraderie among new members when they take office, as they lean on each other while learning to navigate Congress. The usual grace period has evaporated as they're pressured to take a stance on Trump during the impeachment vote Wednesday.

Kadia GobaAlexi McCammondAlayna Treene
Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Impeachment vote will shuffle Republicans and Democrats

A mirror image of the Capitol tonight. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The expectation House Republicans will reject a plan to use the 25th Amendment to oust President Trump on Tuesday is shuffling Democrats and Republicans on the impeachment vote to follow.

Why it matters: House Democrats are split between those who want to deliver an impeachment resolution immediately and those who want to withhold it to allow other Senate business to proceed. A sizable number of Republicans may also vote to impeach after last week's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol.

Ina FriedAshley Gold
9 mins ago - Technology

YouTube takes down Trump video, bans new uploads for a week

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

YouTube said Tuesday that it has taken down newly posted video content from President Trump for violating its policies against inciting violence. In addition, it has assessed a "strike" against the account, which means the President can't upload new videos or livestream from the account for a minimum of 7 days.

Why it matters: YouTube has been under pressure to take action after Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account and Facebook instituted a 2-week ban.

Ina Fried, author of Login
30 mins ago - Technology

Amazon says violent posts prompted Parler shutdown

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In a court filing late Tuesday, Amazon said it booted right-wing social network Parler from its AWS cloud service after flagging dozens of pieces of violent content starting in November.

Why it matters: Parler is suing Amazon, saying its expulsion violates antitrust laws. In its response, Amazon cites the violent content as well as its protection under section 230 of the Communications Decency Act among its defenses.

