Queen knights 100-year-old who raised more than $40 million for U.K.'s National Health Service

Queen Elizabeth II on Friday knighted Capt. Sir Tom Moore, 100, who raised more than $40 million for the U.K.'s National Health Service earlier this year, in what Buckingham Palace believes is the first time the ceremony has been performed in a socially-distanced format, per the BBC.

The big picture: While the 94-year-old monarch had suspended other such ceremonies during the coronavirus pandemic, she made an exception for Moore, who first set out to raise just £1,000 ($1,250) by walking laps in his garden. The World War II veteran called the event "the most special of days for me".