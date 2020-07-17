34 mins ago - World

Queen knights 100-year-old who raised more than $40 million for U.K.'s National Health Service

Queen Elizabeth II knights Captain Sir Thomas Moore at Windsor Castle. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II on Friday knighted Capt. Sir Tom Moore, 100, who raised more than $40 million for the U.K.'s National Health Service earlier this year, in what Buckingham Palace believes is the first time the ceremony has been performed in a socially-distanced format, per the BBC.

The big picture: While the 94-year-old monarch had suspended other such ceremonies during the coronavirus pandemic, she made an exception for Moore, who first set out to raise just £1,000 ($1,250) by walking laps in his garden. The World War II veteran called the event "the most special of days for me".

Axios
15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jamaal Bowman unseats veteran Rep. Eliot Engel in New York primary

Jamaal Bowman. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Progressive challenger Jamaal Bowman has defeated House Foreign Affairs Chair Eliot Engel in New York's 16th congressional district's Democratic primary, which took place on June 23, according to an AP call of the race on Friday.

Why it matters: It's the biggest upset of the 2020 House primary cycle thus far.

Dan Primack
50 mins ago - Economy & Business

It's the corporate debt market's turn to ignore the real economy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The corporate debt market is beginning to follow the public equity market's lead in decoupling from the real economy.

Why it matters: Private equity and its lenders spent 2009 staring into the abyss. In 2020, they're just pretending it doesn't exist.

Ben Geman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Driving may never fully bounce back

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Increased working from home and use of e-commerce will be "powerful and enduring" in the U.S. — potentially enough to reduce auto miles traveled by up to 9% going forward, according to a new KPMG analysis.

Why it matters: The behavioral changes that stick around once the coronavirus crisis passes will affect power use, driving levels and oil demand — with repercussions for all those industries.

