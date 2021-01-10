Trump finally orders flags to half-staff 3 days after death of Capitol police officer

President Trump ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday afternoon to honor a Capitol officer who died after he was attacked by a mob of pro-Trump rioters who breached the Capitol on Wednesday.

The big picture: Trump's move to honor the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officer Brian Sicknick comes three days after the department confirmed his death from injuries sustained while responding to the mob. The flags at the Capitol had previously been lowered.

What he's saying: Trump also attributed flying flags at half-staff to USCP officer Howard Liebengood, who reportedly died while off-duty on Saturday. Liebengood helped respond to Wednesday's riot at the Capitol.