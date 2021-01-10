Trump finally orders flags to half-staff 3 days after death of Capitol police officer

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
The White House on Jan. 9. Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images
President Trump ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday afternoon to honor a Capitol officer who died after he was attacked by a mob of pro-Trump rioters who breached the Capitol on Wednesday.
The big picture: Trump's move to honor the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officer Brian Sicknick comes three days after the department confirmed his death from injuries sustained while responding to the mob. The flags at the Capitol had previously been lowered.
What he's saying: Trump also attributed flying flags at half-staff to USCP officer Howard Liebengood, who reportedly died while off-duty on Saturday. Liebengood helped respond to Wednesday's riot at the Capitol.
- Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Jan. 13, per the White House statement.
- The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment on if additional statements on other fatalities linked to the siege will be forthcoming. Five people have died after the attack, according to officials.