Trump finally orders flags to half-staff 3 days after death of Capitol police officer

The White House on Jan. 9. Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

President Trump ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday afternoon to honor a Capitol officer who died after he was attacked by a mob of pro-Trump rioters who breached the Capitol on Wednesday.

The big picture: Trump's move to honor the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officer Brian Sicknick comes three days after the department confirmed his death from injuries sustained while responding to the mob. The flags at the Capitol had previously been lowered.

What he's saying: Trump also attributed flying flags at half-staff to USCP officer Howard Liebengood, who reportedly died while off-duty on Saturday. Liebengood helped respond to Wednesday's riot at the Capitol.

  • Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Jan. 13, per the White House statement.
  • The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment on if additional statements on other fatalities linked to the siege will be forthcoming. Five people have died after the attack, according to officials.

Orion Rummler
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Larry Hogan: Feds took hours to approve Maryland National Guard after mob breach

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) was unable to get federal authorization to deploy his state's National Guard to the U.S. Capitol until two hours into a siege on the building by a pro-Trump mob, he told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Why it matters: Videos of the attack show Capitol and D.C. police largely overwhelmed by the crowd, which featured a mix of rioters wearing zip ties, body armor and weapon holsters and unarmed participants. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the riot, according to officials.

Axios
Updated Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump will skip Biden inauguration

Trump and Biden shake hands at Trump's 2017 inauguration. Photo: Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Friday that he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Why it matters: It's a break from tradition that comes as Trump faces massive backlash over the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

Axios
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Reports: Pence to attend Biden's inauguration

Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, per multiple reports Saturday.

Why it matters: It's a major break from President Trump, who said Friday he won't attend.

