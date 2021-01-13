NYC says it will end all contracts with Trump after Capitol siege

New York City will end its contracts with the Trump Organization following the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, Mayor Bill De Blasio said Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the latest potential financial blow to President Trump in the fallout of the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol. The Professional Golfers Association on Sunday terminated its agreement to hold the 2022 PGA Championship at President Trump's New Jersey golf course.

Per the New York Times, the NYC contracts are for two ice-skating rinks, the Central Park Carousel and the city-owned Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point.

What he's saying: De Blasio told MSNBC the city's contracts "make very clear" that it can cancel contracts with organizations whose leaders participate in criminal activity.