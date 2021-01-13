Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Video appears to show ex-Olympian at Capitol siege

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Klete Keller (R) and the other members of the U.S. 4x200 relay team after winnning gold at the 2004 Olympics. Photo: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP via Getty Images

Klete Keller, a two-time U.S. Olympic swimming gold medalist, was identified by former teammates and coaches as being among the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, NYT reports.

  • Keller competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympics, where he anchored the 4x200 freestyle.
  • In 2004 in Athens, he famously held off Australia's Ian Thorpe to help his team — which featured Michael Phelps — win gold.

Watch: A video posted on Twitter appears to show the 6-foot-6-inch Keller towering over a crowd that was pushing and shoving police officers.

The backdrop: Keller, 38, was an outspoken supporter of President Trump according to his social media accounts, which have since been deleted.

  • Keller had worked in recent years as a real estate agent in Colorado Springs.
  • In 2018, he revealed that he was "homeless" and living out of his car.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
7 mins ago - Technology

Scoop: Google pausing all political ads following Capitol siege

Members of the U.S. National Guard arrive at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Google informed its advertising partners Wednesday that beginning Jan. 14, its platforms will block all political ads, as well as any related to the Capitol insurrection, "following the unprecedented events of the past week and ahead of the upcoming presidential inauguration," according to an email obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Political ad bans are designed to curb confusion and misinformation surrounding highly sensitive events. Google says a limited version of its "sensitive event" policies went into effect after the violent events in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Democrats are looking to overhaul banking

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Now in control of Congress, Democrats are looking to give the U.S. financial system a progressive overhaul, incoming Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown said Friday. It will be a tall task.

What we're hearing: "This committee in the past has been about Wall Street," Brown told reporters. "As chair I’m going to make it about workers and their families and what matters to their lives."

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top Republicans want Trump done — forevermore

President Trump faces reporters as he walks toward Marine One yesterday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Top Republicans want to bury President Trump, for good. But they are divided whether to do it with one quick kill via impeachment, or let him slowly fade away.

  • A House impeachment vote, which would make Trump the first president to be impeached twice, is expected in mid-afternoon.

The big picture: Sources tell Axios Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would be more likely than not to vote to convict Trump — a green light for other Republican senators to follow.

