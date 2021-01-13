Video appears to show ex-Olympian at Capitol siege

Klete Keller, a two-time U.S. Olympic swimming gold medalist, was identified by former teammates and coaches as being among the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, NYT reports.

in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympics, where he anchored the 4x200 freestyle. In 2004 in Athens, he famously held off Australia's Ian Thorpe to help his team — which featured Michael Phelps — win gold.

Watch: A video posted on Twitter appears to show the 6-foot-6-inch Keller towering over a crowd that was pushing and shoving police officers.

The backdrop: Keller, 38, was an outspoken supporter of President Trump according to his social media accounts, which have since been deleted.