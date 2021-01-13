Video appears to show ex-Olympian at Capitol siege

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Klete Keller (R) and the other members of the U.S. 4x200 relay team after winnning gold at the 2004 Olympics. Photo: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP via Getty Images
Klete Keller, a two-time U.S. Olympic swimming gold medalist, was identified by former teammates and coaches as being among the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, NYT reports.
- Keller competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympics, where he anchored the 4x200 freestyle.
- In 2004 in Athens, he famously held off Australia's Ian Thorpe to help his team — which featured Michael Phelps — win gold.
Watch: A video posted on Twitter appears to show the 6-foot-6-inch Keller towering over a crowd that was pushing and shoving police officers.
The backdrop: Keller, 38, was an outspoken supporter of President Trump according to his social media accounts, which have since been deleted.
- Keller had worked in recent years as a real estate agent in Colorado Springs.
- In 2018, he revealed that he was "homeless" and living out of his car.