Security ramped up at the Capitol for a post-insurrection impeachment trial

Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Officials have heightened security at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the second impeachment trial of former President Trump this week, as Washington, D.C. still reels from the violent insurrection at the building on Jan. 6.
Why it matters: The pro-Trump riots that resulted in five deaths and the invasion of congressional chambers in January revealed major security flaws at the Capitol, which Capitol Police have attributed to several factors, including lack of manpower and delayed calls for backup.
- But law enforcement officials are working to prevent another violent event during the trial.
Details ... Per CNN, security measures throughout the trial will include:
- Security details for all nine impeachment managers — like last year's trial.
- National Guard troops on-site at the Capitol and assigned to patrols.
- Non-scalable, 8-foot fences topped with razor wire are surrounding parts of the Capitol complex.
- FBI and Department of Homeland Security are on high alert for potential threats.
- Tightly regulated access to the Senate.