Security ramped up at the Capitol for a post-insurrection impeachment trial

Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Officials have heightened security at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the second impeachment trial of former President Trump this week, as Washington, D.C. still reels from the violent insurrection at the building on Jan. 6.

Why it matters: The pro-Trump riots that resulted in five deaths and the invasion of congressional chambers in January revealed major security flaws at the Capitol, which Capitol Police have attributed to several factors, including lack of manpower and delayed calls for backup.

  • But law enforcement officials are working to prevent another violent event during the trial.

Details ... Per CNN, security measures throughout the trial will include:

  • Security details for all nine impeachment managers — like last year's trial.
  • National Guard troops on-site at the Capitol and assigned to patrols.
  • Non-scalable, 8-foot fences topped with razor wire are surrounding parts of the Capitol complex.
  • FBI and Department of Homeland Security are on high alert for potential threats.
  • Tightly regulated access to the Senate.
Temporary fencing surrounding the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
National Guard members surrounding the Capitol. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
National Guard members collect their weapons on Monday. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Feb 8, 2021 - Sports

In photos: Scenes from first Super Bowl with socially distanced fans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The first Super Bowl with coronavirus precautions in place ended in victory for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida Sunday night.

The big picture: The game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa took place with more cardboard cutouts (30,000) than fans (25,000). The NFL provided those present with personal protective equipment including masks and hand sanitizer before the game.

Kadia Goba
Updated 24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers, Trump legal team trade briefs ahead of trial

Former President Trump on Jan. 6. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Former President Trump's legal team filed a brief on Monday condemning his impeachment as “political theater," as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell closed in on an agreement setting the parameters for the historic trial kicking off Tuesday.

The state of play: Impeachment managers and Trump's attorneys will debate the issue of constitutionality of the trial on Tuesday, which the Senate will then vote on at a simple majority threshold.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment 2.0: A tale of the tapes

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

House impeachment managers and Donald Trump's defense team both plan to rely heavily on video during the former president's trial this week, and will try to use the opposing party's words against them, sources familiar with their plans tell Axios.

What we're hearing: Trump's team, which will consist of four lawyers present on the Senate floor, is expected to make the First Amendment a focal point of their defense. Meanwhile, the House Democratic managers plan to show a series of videos designed to shock the Senate chamber and play on members' emotions.

