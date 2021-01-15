Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
A U.S. Capitol police officer talks to supporters of US President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli (R), a QAnon supporter known for his painted face and horned hat, on Jan. 6. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Evidence suggests "the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States government," the Justice Department said in a detention notice, per Reuters.
The state of play: The detention memo targets Jacob Chansley — a man photographed wearing horns while standing at Vice President Mike Pence's desk in the Senate chambers. The memo notes that Chansley, who is also known as Jake Angeli, left a note for Pence, stating, "It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming."
- The FBI is tracking over 200 suspects related to the breach at the Capitol. While many are being detained and charged over acts of physical violence, Chansley's charges "involve active participation in an insurrection attempting to violently overthrow the United States government."
- Prosecutors note that mental illness and drug abuse may contribute to his behavior.