Evidence suggests "the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States government," the Justice Department said in a detention notice, per Reuters.

The state of play: The detention memo targets Jacob Chansley — a man photographed wearing horns while standing at Vice President Mike Pence's desk in the Senate chambers. The memo notes that Chansley, who is also known as Jake Angeli, left a note for Pence, stating, "It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming."