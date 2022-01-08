Sign up for our daily briefing

Woman who took 14-year-old son to Capitol on Jan. 6 gets 3 months in jail

Shawna Chen

Trump supporters storm the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

A woman who brought her 14-year-old son to the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year will serve three months in jail for illegally parading in the complex during the insurrection, CNN reported Friday.

Why it matters: Virginia Spencer and her husband entered a hallway of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's offices while inside the Capitol, later joining a crowd that attempted to enter the House chamber as lawmakers were still trapped inside, per court documents.

Worth noting: It's one of the longer sentences handed to Jan. 6 defendants who face charges for non-violent misdemeanors, CNN notes.

  • Spencer will also be on probation for three years.

Details: Spencer pleaded guilty in September and expressed regret over her actions on Jan. 6, but District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly rebuked her on Friday for her "lack of judgment," per CNN.

  • It's "very hard to comprehend ... why you would bring a 14-year-old minor son to the Capitol," Kollar-Kotelly said.
  • "Law enforcement had weapons, some of the [rioters] had weapons," she added. "I don't understand but I sincerely hope he is alright."
  • Spencer's husband has pleaded not guilty to several charges.

The big picture: The Justice Department has arrested 725 people in connection to the riots in nearly all 50 states.

Tyler Buchanan
Jan 6, 2022 - Axios Columbus

7 from of Franklin County faced charges in Jan. 6 riot

Data: GW Program on Extremism; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

More than 30 Ohioans have faced criminal charges for their involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot that took place a year ago today.

  • This includes seven residents of Franklin County, per research by the George Washington University Program on Extremism.
Cuneyt DilChelsea Cirruzzo
Jan 6, 2022 - Axios Washington D.C.

1 year later: How the Capitol insurrection changed Washington D.C.

Workers remove security fencing around the U.S. Capitol in July. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection left violent scars across the nation's capital, leading many who live and work in the District to forever rethink security.

Why it matters: The attack left scores of Capitol workers traumatized, and the difficult memories have led some Capitol Hill residents to contemplate leaving the neighborhood altogether.

Shawna Chen
Jan 7, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Police officers: We have not attained accountability for Jan. 6

From left to right: Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, D.C. police officer Daniel Hodges, former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone and Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn. Screencap: CNN

Four law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection emphasized the need for accountability and fact-telling on Thursday in a joint interview commemorating the first anniversary of the assault.

Why it matters: Officers served on the frontlines during the insurrection, suffering beatings, violent threats and tasings, among other assaults, to protect the Capitol and everyone inside during the certification of the 2020 election. The fallout has led to a multitude of mental health issues, including some officers' deaths by suicide.

