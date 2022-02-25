Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Capitol rioter who led mob to Speaker's Lobby sentenced to prison

Rebecca Falconer

Protesters attempt to enter the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A U.S. Capitol rioter was sentenced to 75 days in prison on Thursday for directing a mob toward the Speaker's Lobby on Jan. 6, 2021.

Driving the news: Jeffrey Register, 39, of Jacksonville, Florida, was also fined $500 following his guilty plea last October to parading, demonstrating and picketing in a Capitol building, per a Justice Department statement.

Jeffrey Register wearing a "God, Guns & Trump" sweatshirt in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo via FBI

The big picture: Register had been in the Capitol building for about half an hour when he gestured toward a group of other rioters to come toward him.

  • "Minutes later, and with Register as a witness, Ashli Babbitt was killed while attempting to breach that hastily barricaded entrance," per a sentencing memo.
  • Babbitt, an Air Force veteran from California, was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer as she attempted to force her way through a broken window into the Speaker's Lobby. The officer was later cleared of any wrongdoing over her death following an internal investigation.

By the numbers: "More than 750 defendants have been arrested in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia" in relation to the insurrection, per the Justice Department.

Updated 8 mins ago - World

Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard

Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen block a road in the so-called government quarter in Kyiv on February 24, 2022. Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

The latest:
Lachlan Markay
43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Secrecy undercuts sanctions' impact

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The sanctions aimed at punishing Russia's invasion of Ukraine will likely face a self-inflicted obstacle, experts tell Axios: opaque financial vehicles allowing illicit foreign assets to flow through Western economies.

Why it matters: Financial transparency advocates have warned for years that lax disclosure of such transfers allows malicious foreign actors to hide their immense wealth. Now, it could imperil U.S. efforts to inflict pain on individual Kremlin officials behind the country's attack on its western neighbor.

Jonathan SwanHans NicholsZachary Basu
49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: U.S. eyes training Ukrainian troops remotely

Ukrainians seek shelter in a Kyiv subway station on Thursday. Photo: Viacheslav Ratynsky/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told House lawmakers Thursday the Biden administration is considering ways to train Ukrainian forces remotely if the Russians seize control of Ukraine, officials on the call told Axios.

Why it matters: With the capital of Kyiv in danger of falling after Russia's invasion, the Pentagon is contemplating the next phase of the conflict.

