A U.S. Capitol rioter was sentenced to 75 days in prison on Thursday for directing a mob toward the Speaker's Lobby on Jan. 6, 2021.

Driving the news: Jeffrey Register, 39, of Jacksonville, Florida, was also fined $500 following his guilty plea last October to parading, demonstrating and picketing in a Capitol building, per a Justice Department statement.

Jeffrey Register wearing a "God, Guns & Trump" sweatshirt in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo via FBI

The big picture: Register had been in the Capitol building for about half an hour when he gestured toward a group of other rioters to come toward him.

"Minutes later, and with Register as a witness, Ashli Babbitt was killed while attempting to breach that hastily barricaded entrance," per a sentencing memo.

Babbitt, an Air Force veteran from California, was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer as she attempted to force her way through a broken window into the Speaker's Lobby. The officer was later cleared of any wrongdoing over her death following an internal investigation.

By the numbers: "More than 750 defendants have been arrested in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia" in relation to the insurrection, per the Justice Department.