Top allies of President Trump in the House Republican conference circulated a petition on Wednesday demanding that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) resign from her leadership position over her support for Trump's impeachment.

Why it matters: It captures the stark divisions in the GOP between the die-hard Trump loyalists and the establishment Republicans who want him gone for good.

The backdrop: Cheney, who as GOP conference chair is the third-ranking House Republican, publicly announced her support for impeaching President Trump on Tuesday, saying there has "never been a greater betrayal" by a president than his incitement of the Capitol siege.

Details: The petition states that Cheney's support for impeachment has "been used multiple times by Democrats as justification" for the process.

Cheney's "personal position on issues does not reflect that of the majority of the Republican Conference and has brought the Conference into disrepute and produced discord," the petition states.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who remains one of Trump's most loyal allies, told reporters on Wednesday that House Republicans "ought to vote on" whether to keep Cheney as conference chair.

The state of play: Five House Republicans, including Cheney, have said they will vote to impeach Trump.

Go deeper: Top Republicans want Trump done — forevermore