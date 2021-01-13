Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Top allies of President Trump in the House Republican conference circulated a petition on Wednesday demanding that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) resign from her leadership position over her support for Trump's impeachment.
Why it matters: It captures the stark divisions in the GOP between the die-hard Trump loyalists and the establishment Republicans who want him gone for good.
The backdrop: Cheney, who as GOP conference chair is the third-ranking House Republican, publicly announced her support for impeaching President Trump on Tuesday, saying there has "never been a greater betrayal" by a president than his incitement of the Capitol siege.
Details: The petition states that Cheney's support for impeachment has "been used multiple times by Democrats as justification" for the process.
- Cheney's "personal position on issues does not reflect that of the majority of the Republican Conference and has brought the Conference into disrepute and produced discord," the petition states.
- Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who remains one of Trump's most loyal allies, told reporters on Wednesday that House Republicans "ought to vote on" whether to keep Cheney as conference chair.
The state of play: Five House Republicans, including Cheney, have said they will vote to impeach Trump.