Petition seeks to oust Cheney as House GOP chair following impeachment support

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Top allies of President Trump in the House Republican conference circulated a petition on Wednesday demanding that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) resign from her leadership position over her support for Trump's impeachment.

Why it matters: It captures the stark divisions in the GOP between the die-hard Trump loyalists and the establishment Republicans who want him gone for good.

The backdrop: Cheney, who as GOP conference chair is the third-ranking House Republican, publicly announced her support for impeaching President Trump on Tuesday, saying there has "never been a greater betrayal" by a president than his incitement of the Capitol siege.

Details: The petition states that Cheney's support for impeachment has "been used multiple times by Democrats as justification" for the process.

  • Cheney's "personal position on issues does not reflect that of the majority of the Republican Conference and has brought the Conference into disrepute and produced discord," the petition states.
  • Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who remains one of Trump's most loyal allies, told reporters on Wednesday that House Republicans "ought to vote on" whether to keep Cheney as conference chair.

The state of play: Five House Republicans, including Cheney, have said they will vote to impeach Trump.

Go deeper: Top Republicans want Trump done — forevermore

Go deeper

Mike Allen, author of AM
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: McConnell leans toward convicting Trump

Photos: Getty Images

There's a better than 50-50 chance that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would vote to convict President Trump in an impeachment trial, sources tell Axios.

What they're saying: "The Senate institutional loyalists are fomenting a counterrevolution" to Trump, said a top Republican close to McConnell.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Here are the Republicans who will vote to impeach Trump

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler (R-Wash.) on Tuesday night became the fifth Republican lawmaker to publicly announce their support for impeaching President Trump — hours after GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said she would do so.

Why it matters: House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment that accuses Trump of inciting insurrection against the U.S. government, after a mob of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol. The House will vote Wednesday on impeachment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi names Rep. Jamie Raskin as lead impeachment manager ahead of vote

Pelosi and Raskin during a press conference on Oct. 9. Photo: Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy on Tuesday named Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and eight other representatives as managers of the impeachment trial of President Trump.

Why it matters: They will present the House's case for impeachment and attempt to convince senators to convict Trump during his Senate trial if the House votes to impeach him on Wednesday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

