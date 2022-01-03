Election objectors land corporate donations

The banking lobby, plane maker Boeing and shipping giant UPS are among the companies or organizations that have resumed political contributions to members of Congress who objected to the 2020 election results, according to a new report.

Flashback: Many companies pledged to end or pause such donations amid a hailstorm of pressure following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Our thought bubble: The pressure is wearing off. Companies and trade groups have given $8.1 million to the 147 members of Congress who refused to certify the election, according to the report by corporate watchdog nonprofit Accountable.US.

The top 5 donors as of Jan. 1, 2022: