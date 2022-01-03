Sign up for our daily briefing

Election objectors land corporate donations

Nathan Bomey

A scene from the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Photo: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The banking lobby, plane maker Boeing and shipping giant UPS are among the companies or organizations that have resumed political contributions to members of Congress who objected to the 2020 election results, according to a new report.

Flashback: Many companies pledged to end or pause such donations amid a hailstorm of pressure following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Our thought bubble: The pressure is wearing off. Companies and trade groups have given $8.1 million to the 147 members of Congress who refused to certify the election, according to the report by corporate watchdog nonprofit Accountable.US.

The top 5 donors as of Jan. 1, 2022:

  1. American Bankers Association ($203,000)
  2. Boeing ($190,000)
  3. Credit Union National Association ($188,500)
  4. Raytheon Technologies ($186,000)
  5. Lockheed Martin ($184,500)

Jonathan Swan
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bannon, Trump to counterprogram Dems for Jan. 6 anniversary

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Former President Trump and fervent allies, including Steve Bannon, plan to go on the offense during Thursday's anniversary of the Capitol insurrection — in fiery contrast with House and Senate Republican leaders, who plan no events, sources with direct knowledge tell Axios.

Why it matters: The starkly differing approaches underscore tensions remaining within the GOP about how to address the deadly riot.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of blood-testing company Theranos, on Monday was found guilty of conspiracy and fraud against certain investors by a California jury.

Why it matters: Holmes was the poster child of Silicon Valley hubris, taking "fake it till you make it" to illegal extremes. She was found not guilty on several charges relating to patients and company ads in Arizona.

Dave Lawler
2 hours ago - World

China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher

Testing in Xi'an. Photo: VCG via Getty

In New York City, 85,476 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. In Xi’an, which has a larger population, that number was 122. But it’s the central Chinese city that’s currently living under the world’s strictest lockdown.

Why it matters: The Chinese government is going to drastic lengths to maintain its “zero COVID” policy even with more contagious variants like Omicron emerging and the rest of the world largely learning to live with the virus — including countries like Australia and New Zealand that had previously tried to keep all cases out.

