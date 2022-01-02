Sign up for our daily briefing

Capitol Police chief says force remains short-staffed

Ivana Saric

U.S. Capitol Police chief Tom Manger said that nearly a year on from the deadly Capitol riot, the force remains critically short-staffed.

Why it matters: Manger described the staffing issues as "the biggest problem that we face today" in an interview with "Fox News Sunday."

Catch up quick: Last month, USCP Inspector General Michael Bolton told a Senate panel that about 200 officers have left the force since the deadly riot.

What they're saying: “The one thing that we have not been able to fix, so to speak, are the staffing issues," Manger said.

  • "We lost over 130 officers that have left through either retirements or resignations after January 6th. The prior year, in 2020, the national federal law enforcement training academy was shut down for 10 months because of COVID," Manger explained.
  • "So between not being able to put any academy classes through the prior year, with the attrition the way it's been over the past year, we are now really about 400 officers short of where we need to be."

The big picture: Manger added that the force is moving forward with plans to enlist contract security officers for secondary positions and offer additional training academy sessions to help relieve the shortage.

  • He added that new legislation allowing USCP to request assistance from the D.C. National Guard in case of emergency will also be beneficial to the force.
  • "The fact that we have formal processes in place to get additional resources from area law enforcement agencies is a big improvement, and we — we believe it would have prevented something like January 6th from happening," Manger said.

Go deeper

Ivana Saric
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Americans increasingly justifying political violence

Photo: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

About 1 in 3 Americans believe that "violence against the government can at times be justified," a year out from the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a poll by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland out Saturday found.

Why it matters: It's the largest share of respondents to hold that view in similar polls in the last two decades, according to the Post, which said the findings "offer a window into the country’s psyche at a tumultuous period in American history."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Fauci: CDC considering COVID test requirement as part of isolation recommendation — 91 cruise ships under CDC investigation following outbreaks — Rapid test companies lobby for Medicare coverage.
  2. Politics: FAA warns travelers of additional canceled flights amid Omicron surge — Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation
  3. Sports: NBA cuts isolation time for some players who test positive.
  4. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate — D.C. has highest rate of infection in the U.S., report says.
  5. World: South Africa eases COVID restrictions, says Omicron peak has passed — COVAX head: Focusing solely on boosters is a "dangerous mistake" — Israel approves 4th COVID vaccine dose for the immunocompromised
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account permanently suspended for COVID misinformation

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at the U.S. Capitol in June. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Twitter permanently suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account on Sunday, for "repeated violations" of the platform's COVID misinformation policy.

Why it matters: The Georgia Republican is an outspoken critic of coronavirus-related mitigation measures and has posted a slew of false and misleading tweets concerning the virus throughout the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

