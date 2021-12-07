Sign up for our daily briefing

About 200 Capitol Police officers have left since Jan. 6

Inspector General of the U.S. Capitol Police Michael Bolton testifies on Dec. 7. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

About 200 officers have left the U.S. Capitol Police force since the deadly Jan. 6 riot, the department's inspector general Michael Bolton told a Senate panel Tuesday.

Flashback: A union chief said in April that the force was facing dwindling numbers and low morale, adding later that it would potentially take years to hire and train more officers to recoup its ranks.

  • Some 140 officers from several departments were injured during the riot. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after sustaining injuries while defending the building, and another USCP officer was one of four to die by suicide after responding to the riot.

What they're saying: "I believe it's around 200 or so," Bolton told the Senate Rules & Administration Committee when asked how many officers had left the Capitol Police in the aftermath of Jan. 6.

  • A USCP spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request to provide the exact number of officers who have left.

Bolton said USCP has only implemented about 30 changes out of 104 recommendations his office offered following the riot.

  • "Out of 200 security enhancements the department provided to the inspector general, only 61 of those items have supporting documentation to support that those enhancements have occurred," Bolton added.
  • These security enhancements have included issuing cellphones to officers as a consequence of poor radio communications on Jan. 6.

The bottom line: The Capitol Police "lacks the infrastructure for training, the intelligence gathering and expertise that’s needed to prevent future attacks and an overall cultural change," Bolton testified.

Rebecca Falconer
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Former D.C. Guard alleges Army generals lied about Jan. 6 response

The D.C. National Guard and Capitol Police keep a group of pro-Trump demonstrators away from the Capitol following the insurrection on Jan. 6. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A former D.C. National Guard official has alleged that two U.S. Army generals "lied" to Congress in their testimony on the U.S. Capitol riot, Politico first reported Monday.

The big picture: Col. Earl Matthews, who was serving on Jan. 6, alleges in a memo that the official version on the military response is "worthy of the best Stalinist or North Korea propagandist" and that the Pentagon inspector general's November report on it features "myriad inaccuracies, false or misleading statements, or examples of faulty analysis."

Courtenay Brown
11 mins ago - Economy & Business

Biden's pick to lead major banking regulator drops out

Saule Omarova, nominee for Comptroller of the Currency, at a confirmation hearing on Nov. 18. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Biden's pick to head one of the country's most powerful banking regulators is dropping out of consideration for the post, according to a statement from Biden that accepted the withdrawal.

Why it matters: Saule Omarova, nominated to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, faced a tough path to confirmation — with opposition from Republicans and moderate Democrats.

Shawna Chen
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge temporarily blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

President Biden delivers remarks at the White House on Dec. 6 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked President Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors nationwide.

Why it matters: It's the latest setback in the Biden administration's rollout of COVID vaccine requirements. Federal judges in two states temporarily barred the administration from enforcing mandates for millions of workers last week.

