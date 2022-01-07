Sign up for our daily briefing

Capitol police officer sues Trump over Jan. 6 attack

Oriana Gonzalez

Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Capitol police officer on Thursday sued former President Trump, arguing that he "inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, aided and abetted" the "insurrectionist mob" that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Driving the news: The lawsuit from Briana Kirkland, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in the attack, is one of the several filed by police officers this week alleging that Trump played a pivotal role in inciting the insurrection.

Details: "The insurrectionists were spurred on by Trump’s conduct over many months in getting his followers to believe his false allegation that he was about to be forced out of the White House because of massive election fraud by his campaign opponent Joe Biden," the lawsuit, which was filed on the anniversary of the attack, says.

  • "[A]nd that the convening of Congress on January 6 to count the Electoral College results and declare the winner was their last chance to 'stop the steal.'"
  • The lawsuit also alleges that the former president specifically "conspired with the Proud Boys" to cause the riot.
  • Kirkland "ended covered in chemical spray, blood, with a traumatic brain injury that would cost her a year of her personal and professional life, and physical and personal injuries that will be with her indefinitely."
  • The complaint says she "was pushed and shoved by rioters who outnumbered her and the other officers by an estimated ratio of" 450 to 1 at one of the Capitol doors while Kirkland was armed only with a baton and had no shield.

Kirkland is asking for more than $75,000 in compensatory damages, as well as the cost of attorneys' fees and "[s]uch other relief as the Court and jury deem necessary and just."

Don't forget: President Biden on Thursday squarely blamed Trump for the Capitol siege, saying Trump "created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election" in an effort to "rewrite history" and added that Trump "rallied the mob to attack" the Capitol.

Read the full lawsuit:

Oriana Gonzalez
Jan 6, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Trump calls Biden's Jan. 6 speech "a distraction"

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Thursday responded to President Biden's speech on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, calling it "a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed."

Driving the news: Biden today squarely blamed the former president for the Capitol siege, saying Trump "created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election" in an effort to "rewrite history" and added that Trump "rallied the mob to attack" the Capitol.

Hans NicholsOriana Gonzalez
Updated Jan 6, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Biden blames Trump for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

President Biden was unsparing in his criticism of former President Trump for fanning the flames of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in a speech marking the first anniversary of the attack.

Driving the news: "The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election ... He sees his own interest as more important than this country's interest, America's interest," Biden said Thursday, without using Trump's name in his remarks.

Margaret TalevGlen Johnson
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's fiery 2024 preview

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris speak with reporters after their speeches Thursday. Photo: Ken Cedeno/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden says holding former President Trump accountable for the Jan. 6 attack is about confronting the truth so America can move on.

  • "I’m crystal clear about the threats America faces," he said at the Capitol today in a fiery speech on the anniversary of the riot. "But I also know that our darkest days can lead to light and hope."

Between the lines: Biden also previewed themes for 2024 — especially if there's a Biden-Trump rematch.

