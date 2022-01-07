Capitol police officer sues Trump over Jan. 6 attack

A Capitol police officer on Thursday sued former President Trump, arguing that he "inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, aided and abetted" the "insurrectionist mob" that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Driving the news: The lawsuit from Briana Kirkland, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in the attack, is one of the several filed by police officers this week alleging that Trump played a pivotal role in inciting the insurrection.

Details: "The insurrectionists were spurred on by Trump’s conduct over many months in getting his followers to believe his false allegation that he was about to be forced out of the White House because of massive election fraud by his campaign opponent Joe Biden," the lawsuit, which was filed on the anniversary of the attack, says.

"[A]nd that the convening of Congress on January 6 to count the Electoral College results and declare the winner was their last chance to 'stop the steal.'"

The lawsuit also alleges that the former president specifically "conspired with the Proud Boys" to cause the riot.

Kirkland "ended covered in chemical spray, blood, with a traumatic brain injury that would cost her a year of her personal and professional life, and physical and personal injuries that will be with her indefinitely."

The complaint says she "was pushed and shoved by rioters who outnumbered her and the other officers by an estimated ratio of" 450 to 1 at one of the Capitol doors while Kirkland was armed only with a baton and had no shield.

Kirkland is asking for more than $75,000 in compensatory damages, as well as the cost of attorneys' fees and "[s]uch other relief as the Court and jury deem necessary and just."

Don't forget: President Biden on Thursday squarely blamed Trump for the Capitol siege, saying Trump "created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election" in an effort to "rewrite history" and added that Trump "rallied the mob to attack" the Capitol.

Read the full lawsuit: