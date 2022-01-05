Three more police officers sue Trump over Capitol riot

Three law enforcement officers filed suit in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday against former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Driving the news: Capitol Police Officer Marcus J. Moore and, separately, Washington Metropolitan Police officers Bobby Tabron and DeDivine Carter are seeking damages from civil suits, which allege the former president aided and abetted assault and battery committed by his followers against the officers.

“The insurrectionist mob, which Trump had inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted, forced its way over and past [Moore] and his fellow officers,” according to Moore's complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, “pursuing and attacking them inside and outside the United States Capitol."

Moore asks that the 45th president pay for the injuries he suffered that day, including sustained emotional and physical distress such as "persistent tinnitus, a condition that causing ringing in his ears."

"He continues to suffer a severe emotional toll in the wake of the January 6 insurrection" and "his haunted by the memory of being attacked, and of the sensory impacts—most particularly the explosions of flashbangs and other devices, as well as the sights, sounds, smells, and even tastes of the attack remain close to the surface."

Tabron and Carter also seek compensation for injuries incurred nearly a year ago while they tried to hold off the rioters.

Tabron suffered a broken wrist, among other injuries, and continues to deal with insomnia, according to the joint lawsuit, which was also filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

"His thinking is slower, and his speech is slightly slurred from the concussion he suffered when the insurrectionists repeatedly struck him in the head" with flag poles and bats, according to the lawsuit.

Go deeper: Seven Capitol Police officers sue Trump over Jan. 6 riot