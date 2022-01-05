Sign up for our daily briefing

Three more police officers sue Trump over Capitol riot

Julia Sclafani

Pepper spray is used as rioters battle with U.S. Capitol police officers while breaching the Capitol building grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Three law enforcement officers filed suit in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday against former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Driving the news: Capitol Police Officer Marcus J. Moore and, separately, Washington Metropolitan Police officers Bobby Tabron and DeDivine Carter are seeking damages from civil suits, which allege the former president aided and abetted assault and battery committed by his followers against the officers.

  • “The insurrectionist mob, which Trump had inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted, forced its way over and past [Moore] and his fellow officers,” according to Moore's complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, “pursuing and attacking them inside and outside the United States Capitol."

Moore asks that the 45th president pay for the injuries he suffered that day, including sustained emotional and physical distress such as "persistent tinnitus, a condition that causing ringing in his ears."

  • "He continues to suffer a severe emotional toll in the wake of the January 6 insurrection" and "his haunted by the memory of being attacked, and of the sensory impacts—most particularly the explosions of flashbangs and other devices, as well as the sights, sounds, smells, and even tastes of the attack remain close to the surface."

Tabron and Carter also seek compensation for injuries incurred nearly a year ago while they tried to hold off the rioters.

  • Tabron suffered a broken wrist, among other injuries, and continues to deal with insomnia, according to the joint lawsuit, which was also filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
  • "His thinking is slower, and his speech is slightly slurred from the concussion he suffered when the insurrectionists repeatedly struck him in the head" with flag poles and bats, according to the lawsuit.

Go deeper: Seven Capitol Police officers sue Trump over Jan. 6 riot

Yacob Reyes
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Partner of fallen Capitol Police officer: Trump "needs to be in prison" for Jan. 6 riot

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The longtime partner of late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick said Monday that former President Trump "needs to be in prison" for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

Why it matters: Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the riot, Sandra Garza told "PBS NewsHour" that she holds Trump "100% responsible" for her partner's death.

Jonathan Swan
Jan 4, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Bannon, Trump to counterprogram Dems for Jan. 6 anniversary

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Former President Trump and fervent allies, including Steve Bannon, plan to go on the offense during Thursday's anniversary of the Capitol insurrection — in fiery contrast with House and Senate Republican leaders, who plan no events, sources with direct knowledge tell Axios.

Why it matters: The starkly differing approaches underscore tensions remaining within the GOP about how to address the deadly riot.

Erin Doherty
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 anniversary events "aren't of much concern"

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol Police chief said Tuesday that he is not concerned about security on the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot this Thursday.

Driving the news: "We're aware of several events that are planned for Thursday. Most of them aren't of much concern to us, there's no intelligence that indicates that there would be any problems," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said at a news conference.

