Acting Capitol Police chief: Officers were unsure of lethal force rules on Jan. 6

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman wrote in prepared remarks for a House hearing on Thursday that officers in her department were "unsure of when to use lethal force" during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Why it matters: Capitol Police did deploy lethal force on Jan. 6 — shooting and killing 35-year-old Ashli Babbit — but have faced questions over why officers appeared to be less forceful against pro-Trump rioters than participants in previous demonstrations, including those over Black Lives Matter and now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

  • "We have provided guidance to officers since January 6th as to when lethal force may be used consistent with the Department’s existing Use of Force policy. The Department will also implement significant training to refresh our officers as to the use of lethal force," Pittman wrote.
  • "We also learned that the Department’s less lethal munitions were not as successful in dispersing insurrectionists in the attack, and we have already begun to diversify our less lethal capabilities," she added.

The big picture: Pittman said that training for USCP officers is being restructured to better prepare for breaches of the Capitol.

  • "[T]he Department recognized that its largely focuses on keeping unauthorized persons out of buildings on the Capitol Complex and not scenarios in which a building has been breached," she wrote.
  • Pittman also noted that USCP "completing an assessment of the Capitol’s physical securities to ensure any vulnerabilities are identified and addressed."

Pittman has previously contended that USCP's shortcomings on Jan. 6 were a result of understaffing, issues with supply management, delayed National Guard assistance and mismanaged lockdown procedures.

  • She repeated her assessment in her testimony that "a lockdown was not properly executed" on Jan. 6, but argued that "at the end of the day, the USCP succeeded in its mission."
  • "It protected Congressional Leadership. It protected Members. And it protected the Democratic Process. At the end of a battle that lasted for hours, democracy prevailed."

Read the full statement.

Ursula Perano
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

BuzzFeed News sues for Capitol Police records related to Jan. 6

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

BuzzFeed News on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Capitol Police for records related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Why it matters: The Capitol Police is an extension of the legislative branch and therefore not subject to Freedom of Information Act requests. USCP has been largely uncommunicative with the media since the insurrection.

Axios
Feb 23, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Colorado police had no legal basis to stop, frisk or restrain Elijah McClain, report finds

A protester holds a poster of Elijah McClain during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march. Photo: Tim Evans/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Police in Aurora, Colorado, had no legal basis to stop, frisk or use a chokehold on Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old unarmed Black man who died in custody in 2019, according to a report by independent investigators released Monday.

Driving the news: The City Council in the Denver suburb ordered the independent review in June amid nationwide protests over the police killing George Floyd and other Black people.

Ursula Perano
Feb 23, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Ex-Capitol security chiefs say they didn't receive FBI memo warning of Jan. 6 "war"

The now-former officials responsible for Capitol security on Jan. 6 testified Tuesday that they did not receive an FBI threat report warning that extremists were planning to travel to Washington to commit violence and "war."

Why it matters: The testimony by former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, former House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving, and former Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger came during the first in a series of congressional oversight hearings that will examine the security and law enforcement failures that led to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

