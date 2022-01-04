Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 anniversary events "aren't of much concern"

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 anniversary events "aren't of much concern"

Erin Doherty

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol Police chief said Tuesday that he is not concerned about security on the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot this Thursday.

Driving the news: "We're aware of several events that are planned for Thursday. Most of them aren't of much concern to us, there's no intelligence that indicates that there would be any problems," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said at a news conference.

  • Manger said the Capitol Police are "paying attention to" a candlelight vigil at a Washington, D.C., jail to support people who are being held in connection with the attack.
  • "But again, really nothing that is of great concern to us at this point," Manger added.

The big picture: Several events are planned at the Capitol this Thursday, the one-year mark of the riot, including remarks by President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • A coalition of more than 100 organizations, including liberal groups supporting immigrant rights, civil rights and D.C. statehood, are planning vigils across the country to urge voting rights on the attack's anniversary, the Washington Post reports.

Former President Trump is set to hold a press conference at 5pm Thursday at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where "he'll assail the bipartisan select committee that Pelosi formed to investigate the attack," Axios' Jonathan Swan reports.

  • Trump's former chief strategist and fervent ally, Steve Bannon, on Thursday morning is set to host a special edition of his podcast "WarRoom" featuring Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Swan reports.

Go deeper: Bannon, Trump to counterprogram Dems for Jan. 6 anniversary

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bannon, Trump to counterprogram Dems for Jan. 6 anniversary

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Former President Trump and fervent allies, including Steve Bannon, plan to go on the offense during Thursday's anniversary of the Capitol insurrection — in fiery contrast with House and Senate Republican leaders, who plan no events, sources with direct knowledge tell Axios.

Why it matters: The starkly differing approaches underscore tensions remaining within the GOP about how to address the deadly riot.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

More deceased public figures are being honored in the Capitol

Expand chart
Data: Architect of the Capitol; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The frequency of public figures lying in state or honor in the U.S. Capitol has increased during the past two decades, according to data from the Architect of the Capitol.

Why it matters: A tribute largely reserved for presidents and other political leaders has now trickled down to ordinary citizens and guardians of the building itself, as Congress has sought to allow the nation to collectively acknowledge men and women who've left their mark on the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
Jan 3, 2022 - Politics & Policy

New York AG subpoenas Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas for two of former President Trump's children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, as part of a civil investigation, according to court documents filed Monday.

Why it matters: The move represents another escalation in the attorney general's investigation into the former president's business practices. James requested a deposition from Trump in early December.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow