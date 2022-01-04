Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 anniversary events "aren't of much concern"

Sign up for our daily briefing
Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images
The U.S. Capitol Police chief said Tuesday that he is not concerned about security on the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot this Thursday.
Driving the news: "We're aware of several events that are planned for Thursday. Most of them aren't of much concern to us, there's no intelligence that indicates that there would be any problems," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said at a news conference.
- Manger said the Capitol Police are "paying attention to" a candlelight vigil at a Washington, D.C., jail to support people who are being held in connection with the attack.
- "But again, really nothing that is of great concern to us at this point," Manger added.
The big picture: Several events are planned at the Capitol this Thursday, the one-year mark of the riot, including remarks by President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
- A coalition of more than 100 organizations, including liberal groups supporting immigrant rights, civil rights and D.C. statehood, are planning vigils across the country to urge voting rights on the attack's anniversary, the Washington Post reports.
Former President Trump is set to hold a press conference at 5pm Thursday at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where "he'll assail the bipartisan select committee that Pelosi formed to investigate the attack," Axios' Jonathan Swan reports.
- Trump's former chief strategist and fervent ally, Steve Bannon, on Thursday morning is set to host a special edition of his podcast "WarRoom" featuring Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Swan reports.
Go deeper: Bannon, Trump to counterprogram Dems for Jan. 6 anniversary