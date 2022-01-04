Trump cancels Jan. 6 press conference

Former President Trump on Tuesday announced he had canceled a press conference he planned to hold on Jan. 6, the anniversary of the Capitol riot.

What he's saying: Trump claimed he had canceled the event in light of the "total bias and dishonesty" of the House select committee investigating the deadly events of Jan. 6, as well as the "fake news media."

Trump added he would address many of the topics planned for Thursday's press conference at a rally on Jan. 15.

Why it matters: Trump had planned to counterprogram the anniversary of the deadly Capitol insurrection and assail the select committee investigating the attack and his role in it.