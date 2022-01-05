Sign up for our daily briefing

Capitol Police chief calls for new agency to respond to rising threats

Erin Doherty

US Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger testifies during a Senate hearing on January 5, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Tom Williams via Getty Images

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told a Senate panel Wednesday he sees the need for a new protective agency within the force to investigate and respond to rising threats.

Why it matters: Manger's remarks on the eve of the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 riot come amid an increasing number of threats against lawmakers, and as the Capitol Police force remains 457 officers short.

Driving the news: "One of the ways that I believe that we need to expand our protection capabilities is to ... take our intelligence responsibilities and make those investigatory and intelligence responsibilities, and create a new bureau — have a new assistant chief," Manger said in testimony before the Senate Rules Committee.

  • "Our dignitary protection and protection responsibilities have grown," Manger said, adding that "the workload has increased."
  • Manger said Tuesday at a news conference that there have been over 9,000 threats to lawmakers in 2021 alone.

The big picture: The Capitol Police force also plans to hire more than 280 police officers a year for the next three years, Manger said, adding that it would "get us ahead of attrition."

  • "We're getting plenty of people who are showing interest in wanting to be a part of our organization," Manger said.
  • "We're still very selective about who we end up hiring. But I do believe it's realistic and we're going to do everything we can to — and we've got a plan in place to get 280 folks on board."

Go deeper: Capitol Police chief says force remains short-staffed

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 anniversary events "aren't of much concern"

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol Police chief said Tuesday that he is not concerned about security on the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot this Thursday.

Driving the news: "We're aware of several events that are planned for Thursday. Most of them aren't of much concern to us, there's no intelligence that indicates that there would be any problems," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said at a news conference.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 4, 2022 - Politics & Policy

More deceased public figures are being honored in the Capitol

Expand chart
Data: Architect of the Capitol; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The frequency of public figures lying in state or honor in the U.S. Capitol has increased during the past two decades, according to data from the Architect of the Capitol.

Why it matters: A tribute largely reserved for presidents and other political leaders has now trickled down to ordinary citizens and guardians of the building itself, as Congress has sought to allow the nation to collectively acknowledge men and women who've left their mark on the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump cancels Jan. 6 press conference

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Tuesday announced he had canceled a press conference he planned to hold on Jan. 6, the anniversary of the Capitol riot.

What he's saying: Trump claimed he had canceled the event in light of the "total bias and dishonesty" of the House select committee investigating the deadly events of Jan. 6, as well as the "fake news media."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow