Capitol Police chief calls for new agency to respond to rising threats

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told a Senate panel Wednesday he sees the need for a new protective agency within the force to investigate and respond to rising threats.

Why it matters: Manger's remarks on the eve of the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 riot come amid an increasing number of threats against lawmakers, and as the Capitol Police force remains 457 officers short.

Driving the news: "One of the ways that I believe that we need to expand our protection capabilities is to ... take our intelligence responsibilities and make those investigatory and intelligence responsibilities, and create a new bureau — have a new assistant chief," Manger said in testimony before the Senate Rules Committee.

"Our dignitary protection and protection responsibilities have grown," Manger said, adding that "the workload has increased."

Manger said Tuesday at a news conference that there have been over 9,000 threats to lawmakers in 2021 alone.

The big picture: The Capitol Police force also plans to hire more than 280 police officers a year for the next three years, Manger said, adding that it would "get us ahead of attrition."

"We're getting plenty of people who are showing interest in wanting to be a part of our organization," Manger said.

"We're still very selective about who we end up hiring. But I do believe it's realistic and we're going to do everything we can to — and we've got a plan in place to get 280 folks on board."

