Tina Reed
32 mins ago - Health

2. The fast-changing survivability of cancer

Data: Journal of the National Cancer Institute; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Death rates for many individual cancer types, such as melanoma, have seen historic drops in the last decade.

  • At the same time, a few cancers like pancreatic cancer have remained stubbornly unchanged. Others like colorectal cancer have even seen worrisome increases.
