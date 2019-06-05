A new EvaluatePharma report reiterates just how heavily the pharmaceutical industry is banking on oncology.

Why it matters: The report also adds more evidence that drugs are getting more costly, and these costs will increasingly be driven by medicines with little to no competition.

Global drug sales are expected to reach $1.18 trillion in 2024, compared to $843 billion in 2019, and $239 billion of the 2024 total is expected to be spent on orphan drugs that treat small populations.

Go deeper: The drug pricing debate is stuck in the past