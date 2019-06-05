Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Pharma goes all in on cancer treatments

Reproduced from Evaluate; Table: Axios Visuals

A new EvaluatePharma report reiterates just how heavily the pharmaceutical industry is banking on oncology.

Why it matters: The report also adds more evidence that drugs are getting more costly, and these costs will increasingly be driven by medicines with little to no competition.

  • Global drug sales are expected to reach $1.18 trillion in 2024, compared to $843 billion in 2019, and $239 billion of the 2024 total is expected to be spent on orphan drugs that treat small populations.

