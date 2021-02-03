Sign up for our daily briefing

Canada designates far-right Proud Boys as terrorist group

Proud Boys march in support of former President Trump in Washington, D.C on Dec. 12. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Canada's government has added the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, to its list of terrorist entities alongside al-Qaeda affiliates and ISIS, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced at a press conference Wednesday.

Why it matters: Canada is the first country in the world to designate the Proud Boys as a terrorist organization. U.S. law currently limits terrorist designations to "foreign" entities, but the Department of Homeland Security has warned that violent white supremacy is the "most persistent and lethal threat in the homeland."

The big picture: Members of the Proud Boys joined the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol in support of former President Trump, in an effort to obstruct the counting of Electoral College votes for President Biden.

  • Trump currently faces a charge of impeachment for allegedly inciting the siege on the Capitol, which his lawyers deny.
  • The former president famously declined to explicitly condemn the Proud Boys at a debate with Biden last September, saying instead that they should "stand back and stand by." He said two days later that he condemns them unequivocally.

What they're saying: “The group and its members have openly encouraged, planned, and conducted violent activities against those they perceive to be opposed to their ideology and political beliefs,” the Canadian government said in briefing materials, according to AP.

  • Blair stressed at a press conference that the decision was not a political one, but the result of research by the country's national security officials.
  • Blair said that Canada has "seen an escalation towards violence" from the Proud Boys since 2018 and over the past several months. He added that in the "aftermath of the U.S. presidential election," Canada has seen increased violence from a variety of extremist groups, including the Proud Boys.

Alexi McCammond
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Progressives relish Biden's tweet in support of minimum wage policy

Rep. Pramilia Jayapal. Photo: Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Pramila Jayapal said Wednesday that when she feared a $15 minimum wage was about to be cut from President Biden's COVID relief package, she and her staff urged the White House to have progressives’ backs on Twitter. Biden tweeted within the hour.

Why it matters: Former President Trump was famous for his use of Twitter, particularly to advance his own causes and beliefs, but now Democrats are enjoying a new bully pulpit to blast their narratives and policies to the masses.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Young and middle-aged adults responsible for most COVID spread.
  2. Vaccine: Cities struggle to target vaccines to the hardest-hit communities — Biden administration will ship COVID vaccine directly to pharmacies — CDC: Vaccine database on race and ethnicity paints incomplete picture.
  3. Politics: Trump administration lobbied against states on COVID-19 vaccine funding — GOP senators release details of $618 billion COVID relief package.
  4. Economy: COVID-19 prompts food stamp spending increaseThe state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  5. World: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is highly effective, study finds.
  6. Sports: NBA to require higher-quality masks.
Axios
1 hour ago - Podcasts

Hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio on the Reddit revolt

The GameStop stock saga was mostly viewed through the lens of small retail investors finally putting one over on big hedge fund manager.

Axios Re:Cap speaks with Ray Dalio, founder of hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates, to get his perspective on the past week and whether it reflects a fundamental rot in the stock market and U.S. economy.