10 killed in Canada's deadliest shooting in years

At least 10 people are dead after a mass shooting in Nova Scotia, Canada, that began Saturday night, the Washington Post reports.

The state of play: The 51-year-old male suspect is also reported to be dead after a lengthy manhunt that ended on Sunday afternoon. One of the victims was constable Heidi Stevenson — a 23-year veteran of the Canadian police force. A second member of the force was injured in the line of duty, according to the National Police Federation.

The suspect appeared to be driving a Royal Canadian Mounted Police car and wearing an RCMP uniform, but the force says he was not a member.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday his heart went out to "everyone affected in what is a terrible situation."

Why it matters: While gun ownership in Canada is common, mass shootings are not. The incident is believed to be the deadliest since 14 women were shot to death at Montreal’s École Polytechnique in 1989, per the Post.