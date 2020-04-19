39 mins ago - World

10 killed in Canada's deadliest shooting in years

Ursula Perano

At least 10 people are dead after a mass shooting in Nova Scotia, Canada, that began Saturday night, the Washington Post reports.

The state of play: The 51-year-old male suspect is also reported to be dead after a lengthy manhunt that ended on Sunday afternoon. One of the victims was constable Heidi Stevenson — a 23-year veteran of the Canadian police force. A second member of the force was injured in the line of duty, according to the National Police Federation.

  • The suspect appeared to be driving a Royal Canadian Mounted Police car and wearing an RCMP uniform, but the force says he was not a member.
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday his heart went out to "everyone affected in what is a terrible situation."

Why it matters: While gun ownership in Canada is common, mass shootings are not. The incident is believed to be the deadliest since 14 women were shot to death at Montreal’s École Polytechnique in 1989, per the Post.

  • Arguments in Canada over gun control in recent years have largely been divided along urban and rural lines.
  • Canada's constitution, unlike the United States', does not guarantee citizens the right to bear arms.

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus has infected more than 2.3 million people and killed over 163,000 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 602,000 people had recovered from the virus by early Sunday. The U.S. has reported the most cases (more than 735,000 from 3.7 million tests), followed by Spain (more than 195,000).

Driving the news: Thousands of Israelis stood six feet apart in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on Sunday to protest what they consider the erosion of democracy under the coronavirus-era government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Jacob Knutson

Thousands in Bangladesh gather at funeral despite coronavirus lockdown

Tens of thousands of people defied a nationwide coronavirus lockdown in Bangladesh to attend the funeral of a top Islamic preacher, April 18. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

As many as 100,000 people in Bangladesh ignored a nationwide lockdown on Saturday to attend the funeral of Islamist leader Maulana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari without masks or other protective gear, the Dhaka Tribune reports.

Why it matters: Health officials fear the mass gathering could set off a surge in coronavirus cases in a country that is ill-equipped to manage an epidemic. Bangladesh has thus far reported 2,456 cases and 91 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Go deeperArrow10 hours ago - World
Zachary Basu

Boris Johnson skipped five virus briefings in early days of pandemic

Photo: Kate Green/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A 5,000-word exposé by the Sunday Times of London — "38 days when Britain sleepwalked into disaster" — finds that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, distracted by personal turmoil and his Brexit victory lap, skipped five early crisis briefings (Cobra meetings) on the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Warnings issued in January and repeated in February fell on "deaf ears," according to the Sunday Times, with the lost time potentially costing thousands of British lives.

Go deeperArrow9 hours ago - World