Canada accepts more refugees than the U.S. for first time since 1980

Canada last year resettled more refugees than the U.S. for the first time since the creation of the Refugee Act of 1980, according to a Pew Research analysis of new UNHCR data.

The big picture: Over the course of a decade, the number of displaced people globally jumped from 43.3 million to 70.8 million according to the UNHCR report. There are more people being forced to live outside their home country as a result of persecution, conflict, violence or human rights violations than at any other time since World War II.