Cameron Peak Fire becomes biggest blaze in Colorado history

The Cameron Peak Fire near Fort Collins, Colorado, is now the largest wildfire in the state's recorded history, burning more than 173,000 acres.

Why it matters: Over 1,300 personnel are currently responding to the fire, which is 57% contained. Mandatory evacuations are in place in parts of Larimer County and northern Colorado is under several fire danger alerts due to low humidity and high winds.

The state of play: The fire has burned at least 100 structures since igniting on August 13, driven by high winds and critically dry fuels.

The fire is believed to been caused by human activity, but is under investigation, the Coloradoan reports.

Smoke from the fire is expected to spread east into northeastern Colorado, southwestern Nebraska and eventually northwestern Kansas, per ABC News.

Zoom out: California has also seen a record-breaking wildfire season. The state's August Complex torched more than 471,000 acres.