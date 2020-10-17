31 mins ago - Science

Cameron Peak Fire becomes biggest blaze in Colorado history

Heavy smoke rising from the Cameron Peak fire near Fort Collins, Colorado, on Oct. 5. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Cameron Peak Fire near Fort Collins, Colorado, is now the largest wildfire in the state's recorded history, burning more than 173,000 acres.

Why it matters: Over 1,300 personnel are currently responding to the fire, which is 57% contained. Mandatory evacuations are in place in parts of Larimer County and northern Colorado is under several fire danger alerts due to low humidity and high winds.

The state of play: The fire has burned at least 100 structures since igniting on August 13, driven by high winds and critically dry fuels.

  • The fire is believed to been caused by human activity, but is under investigation, the Coloradoan reports.
  • Smoke from the fire is expected to spread east into northeastern Colorado, southwestern Nebraska and eventually northwestern Kansas, per ABC News.

Zoom out: California has also seen a record-breaking wildfire season. The state's August Complex torched more than 471,000 acres.

Trump reverses decision to reject California wildfire aid

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Friday that President Trump reversed his earlier decision to reject wildfire disaster relief for the state, hours after Trump administration officials explained why the state should not receive the aid.

Why it matters: California is facing its worst fire season on record, with over 4.1 million acres burned this year.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Operation Warp Speed leader hasn't spoken with Biden team about vaccine development — Over 1,000 current and ex-CDC officers decry the "politicization" of the agency.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Targeted lockdowns are the new way to control the coronavirus — Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. Business: The industries that won't recover without a vaccine.
  5. Education: How colleges have learned to combat the coronavirus.
  6. World: The second wave strikes a fractured U.K. — 11 members of Vatican's Swiss Guard test positive for COVID-19.
The industries that won’t recover without a vaccine

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Industries that were once expected to recover after the initial coronavirus lockdowns lifted are now unlikely to bounce back until a vaccine arrives.

Why it matters: In the absence of a widely-adopted vaccine, businesses in the entertainment, travel, restaurant and other industries are struggling to overcome consumer skepticism around indoor activities — even with new safety protocols in place.

