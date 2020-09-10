16 mins ago - Energy & Environment

August Complex is now the largest wildfire in California recorded history

Aerial view of burnt properties in the Berryessa Highlands neighborhood of Lake Berryessa, California, on Aug. 31. Photo: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

The August Complex north of Sacramento is the biggest wildfire event in California history, burning more than 471,000 acres and surpassing 2018's Mendocino Complex fire, which burned more than 459,000 acres, according to state officials cited by the New York Times.

Why it matters: The August Complex, a collection of more than 30 separate blazes in the Mendocino National Forest, was started by a lightening storm. It has destroyed at least 26 structures and is responsible for one fatality to date. It is one of several major fires currently spread across the state.

  • Though it is the largest blaze by acres burned, it has been less ruinous than other recent fires. The 2018 Camp fire burned 18,000 structures and killed 85 people in the vicinity of Paradise, California.

The big picture: Since the start of 2020, wildfires have scorched more than 3.1 million acres across the state, killing 12 people and damaging more than 3,900 structures, according to Cal Fire. Roughly 14,000 firefighters are currently battling 29 major wildfires across California.

  • Wildfires across the state have forced more than 64,000 people to evacuate, Daniel Berlant, a spokesperson for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told the Times.

Context: Almost 50,000 wildfires blackened at least 4.6 million acres in the U.S. in 2019, about a 46% drop in acres burned and an 11% decrease in total fires from the 2018 fire season.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 13 hours ago - Energy & Environment

At least 7 dead as scores of wildfires ravage Northwest

Photo: Oregon State Fire Marshall/Twitter

A 1-year-old boy is among at least seven people to have died in wildfires burning hundreds of thousands of acres in the Northwest U.S. this week, officials in Okanogan County, Washington, confirmed Wednesday.

Driving the news: Powerful winds are fueling scores of fires as thousands of people remain under evacuation orders in California, Washington state and Oregon.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Sep 9, 2020 - Science

Western states pummeled by wildfires and extreme weather

20 large wildfires are burning in Oregon and Washington as of Tuesday, per the Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service. Denver, Colorado, is being lashed by wintry weather. Combination photos: Forest Service NW/Twitter and Eli Imadali/AFP via Getty Images

The Western U.S. is being hit by wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres along the Pacific Coast, while Colorado has seen records for both hot and cold temperatures within three days.

Driving the news: California fighters are battling more than two dozen major fires, as PG&E cut power to 170,000 customers in a safety shutdown. In Oregon, thousands were forced to evacuate as several large wildfires ravage the state. In Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) tweeted that 330,000 acres had burned in the state in a single day — "more than 12 of the last 18 entire fire seasons."

Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler
Updated Sep 9, 2020 - Science

Helicopters rescue dozens from California's historic wildfires

The Creek Fire jumps State Route 168 in Fresno County, California, on Tuesday. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Pilots wearing night-vision goggles landed helicopters in California's burning Sierra National Forest to save 164 people trapped by flames and were working to rescue 17 others, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said during a news conference Tuesday.

What's happening: Firefighters are battling more than two dozen major blazes, as PG&E cut power to 170,000 customers in a safety shutdown.

