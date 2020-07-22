1 hour ago - Technology

AI security and ethics startup CalypsoAI lands $13 million in funding

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: CalypsoAI

CalypsoAI, a machine learning startup with its roots in the defense industry, has raised $13 million to help make government and corporate AI systems more secure and free of bias.

Why it matters: Making AI systems that are free from bias, secure and explainable are all key goals as the technology gets used for increasingly important tasks.

Details: Calypso, which has 17 employees, has had paying customers for about a year, with a focus on the federal government and financial services sectors.

  • The company aims to help businesses and government agencies figure out how they want to use AI while also ensuring their approach is bias-free and secure against attacks.
  • The financing round was led by Paladin Capital Group. Other investors included Lockheed Martin Ventures, 8VC, Frontline Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Manta Ray Ventures and Pallas Ventures.

Our thought bubble: From its team photo, Calypso appears to be overwhelmingly male and white. Experts say a diverse team is important to spotting bias in AI systems.

What they're saying: "CalypsoAI is working on the issue of diversity like the rest of the tech community as they continue to scale," Calypso said in response to Axios' question about the number of women and non-white employees.

  • The company said it is in the process of hiring a woman for a senior leadership position and noted that two of the general partners participating in this Series A are women.

Go deeper: Fresh concerns about AI bias in the age of COVID-19

Go deeper

Bob Herman
39 mins ago - Health

HHS buys $2 billion worth of Pfizer's vaccine candidate

Pfizer just got a large federal purchase order. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Trump administration has agreed to pay Pfizer $1.95 billion for 100 million doses of the experimental coronavirus vaccine the company is developing along with German biotech company BioNTech. The deal also gives the government the right to buy another 500 million doses.

Why it matters: The federal government is betting that Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine will effectively stave off the coronavirus and therefore is worth buying before more definitive clinical trial data come out. The Department of Health and Human Services made a similar deal for Novavax' vaccine.

Dan Primack
47 mins ago - Technology

How ByteDance may try to save TikTok

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The best way to save ByteDance, the world's most valuable tech "unicorn," may be to break up ByteDance.

Driving the news: Some of the Chinese company's U.S. investors are discussing a carve-out of all or part of TikTok, which is under growing geopolitical pressures, according to The Information.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 14,976,453 — Total deaths: 617,297 — Total recoveries — 8,499,299Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as 10 a.m. ET: 3,902,377 — Total deaths: 142,080 — Total recoveries: 1,182,018 — Total tested: 47,224,382Map.
  3. Public health: Quest warns flu season will further hurt testing.
  4. Economy: The economic recovery is reversing — and another stimulus might not be enough to fix it.
  5. Politics: Kevin McCarthy will use fitness trackers to monitor for symptoms while campaigning.
  6. Business: United to require customers to wear masks in airports.
  7. 🎧Podcast: Parents turn to schooling "pods."
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow