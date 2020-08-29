21 mins ago - Science

Thousands allowed home after cooler weather slows California wildfires

Photo: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

A wave of cooler temperatures and humidity is quelling the wildfires that spread across California in recent weeks, allowing thousands of evacuated residents to return to their homes, AP reports.

The big picture: At least seven people have died as hundred of wildfires burned 2,000 square miles. Approximately 170,000 residents were facing evacuation orders at the fires' peak.

  • Evacuation orders have been specifically lifted for approximately 50,000 residents in the San Francisco Bay Area and wine country, AP notes.
  • Electricity and water is still damaged in some areas, preventing safe homecomings for some.
  • Firefighting crews have been stretched thin by the destruction, resulting in 200 active duty U.S. troops being mobilized in the state.

Go deeper

Justin GreenOrion Rummler
Aug 27, 2020 - Science

Louisiana dodges massive storm surge

Buildings and homes are flooded in Cameron, Louisiana, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. Photo: David J. Phillip via AP

A rare relief in the 2020 grind: The worst-case scenario hasn't yet come to pass with Hurricane Laura.

The state of play: The storm surge in Louisiana was 9 to 10 feet vs. the possibility of 20, and wind damage is easier to repair than massive flooding.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid
57 mins ago - World

UAE abolishes Israel boycott law

Sunset at a beach near Burj Al-Arab in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images

United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed issued a decree on Saturday abolishing the 1972 Israel boycott law, which banned any commercial and finance contacts with Israel. 

Why it matters: The announcement comes 48 hours before U.S. and Israeli government delegations are expected to arrive in Abu Dhabi for talks on the U.S.-brokered normalization deal. The delegations will arrive on El Al flight 971 — the first-ever flight to the UAE by an Israeli commercial airliner. 

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 24,772,926 — Total deaths: 837,879 — Total recoveries: 16,216,391Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 5,918,381 — Total deaths: 181,779 — Total recoveries: 2,118,367 — Total tests: 76,084,541Map.
  3. Politics: "There will be people who became infected" after attending Trump's RNC speech, Sanjay Gupta says — Trump's big health promises ignore the pandemic's reality.
  4. Business: MGM Resorts to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers — National League of Cities: Airline cuts to small-town routes is a "devastation"
  5. World: Some countries see the pandemic as unifying. Not America.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow