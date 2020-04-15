California providing $500 in coronavirus relief to 150,000 unauthorized immigrants

Unauthorized immigrants in California can apply to receive $500 of coronavirus relief provided by the state starting in May, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The undocumented population was left out of the federal cash assistance provided in the CARES Act passed by Congress. They also do not qualify for unemployment insurance benefits.

Around 150,000 adults — out of 3 million unauthorized immigrants in California — will receive the one-time cash assistance from the state.

Between the lines: Of the $125 million being provided to help the unauthorized population during the coronavirus pandemic, $75 million will come from the state. $50 million will come from other private philanthropic sponsors, according to Newsom.

The governor said the aid will be dispersed "through a community-based model of regional nonprofits with expertise and experience serving undocumented communities."

There is a $1,000 household cap.

The bottom line: "Every Californian, including our undocumented neighbors and friends, should know that California is here to support them during this crisis," Governor Newsom said.