California to provide $600 stimulus payments to 5.7 million people

Gov. Gavin Newsom during a Feb. 12 news conference in San Francisco, California. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie / POOL/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has pledged to sign into law Tuesday a measure to provide some 5.7 million people with at least $600 in one-off payments as part of a state COVID-19 relief package.

Driving the news: State lawmakers on Monday overwhelmingly voted for the bill, designed to help people on lower incomes through the pandemic.

  • The $9.6 billion economic recovery package passed by the state Legislature also includes $2.1 billion in grants for small businesses.
  • The package also provides relief to restaurants, hair salons and food and diaper banks, among others. There's also relief for community college students and the child care sector.

Go deeper

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to temporarily target PPP loans to smallest businesses

Biden's nominee for small business administrator, Isabel Guzman. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden administration will temporarily prevent big businesses from applying for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, restricting applications to businesses with fewer than 20 employees, according to administration officials.

Why it matters: The White House wants to target small businesses and ensure that they are not shut out of the application process, as some were during the first round of the program last spring.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Allies worried Biden shaky on Putin's pipeline

Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Russia's adversaries in central and Eastern Europe are worried President Biden isn't willing to fight hard to stop the Russia-Germany gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 — one of Vladimir Putin's core priorities.

Why it matters: The fight is the first significant test of whether Biden's tough rhetoric against the Russian leader will be matched by action. Russian opponents fear Biden doesn't want to antagonize Angela Merkel and won't inflict serious costs on the Germans.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsKadia Goba
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden's OMB Plan B

Neera Tanden. Photo: Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images

House Democratic leaders are quietly mounting a campaign for Shalanda Young, a longtime congressional aide, to replace Neera Tanden as nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The nascent campaign for Young, who would be OMB's first Black female leader, reflects a stark reality taking hold in the Democratic Party: Tanden's prospects are rapidly fading.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow