Smash-grab wave hits California before holidays

Damage is seen Sunday at the Louis Vuitton store in Union Square, San Francisco. Photo: Danielle Echeverria/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

About 20 thieves used a sledgehammer and e-bike on Monday night to smash windows, then steal and wreck merchandise at the Nordstrom in The Grove, a luxury mall in Los Angeles, AP reports.

Driving the news: Over the weekend, groups of thieves — some carrying crowbars and hammers — smashed glass cases and window displays and ransacked high-end stores throughout the Bay Area just as the holiday shopping season began.

The big picture: Best Buy on Tuesday cited organized theft as a reason for a decline in gross profit margin in Q3.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke about the sprees Monday, saying he has "no sympathy" for "people smashing and grabbing ... creating havoc and terror in our streets."

  • He promised increased patrols and aggressive prosecution.

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
14 hours ago - Economy & Business

Best Buy sees spike in shoplifting, pressuring profits

Best Buy is the latest retailer — joining Kroger and others — to say "organized crime" is weighing on its bottom line.

Why it matters: Companies say profits took a hit for all sorts of reasons. It's not every day that theft is a scapegoat.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
37 mins ago - World

Olaf Scholz to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor

Photo: Michele Tantussi/Getty Images

Olaf Scholz will become the next chancellor of Germany after his center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) finalized a deal with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) on Wednesday to form a new governing coalition.

Why it matters: Scholz, who serves as finance minister and vice chancellor in the current coalition, will lead Europe's largest economy into the post-Merkel era.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
3 hours ago - Technology

Congress decimates 911's digital upgrade

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Public safety officials fear the nation's 911 centers will continue to languish in the analog era, after Democrats slashed proposed funding for a digital makeover in their social spending bill.

Why it matters: The potentially life-saving ability for people to send texts, pictures or videos to 911 centers, and for centers to seamlessly share data with each other, remains out of reach for many of the country’s 6,000 centers.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow