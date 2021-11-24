Smash-grab wave hits California before holidays

About 20 thieves used a sledgehammer and e-bike on Monday night to smash windows, then steal and wreck merchandise at the Nordstrom in The Grove, a luxury mall in Los Angeles, AP reports.

Driving the news: Over the weekend, groups of thieves — some carrying crowbars and hammers — smashed glass cases and window displays and ransacked high-end stores throughout the Bay Area just as the holiday shopping season began.

The big picture: Best Buy on Tuesday cited organized theft as a reason for a decline in gross profit margin in Q3.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke about the sprees Monday, saying he has "no sympathy" for "people smashing and grabbing ... creating havoc and terror in our streets."