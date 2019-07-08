Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell said at a press conference on Monday that he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race and seeking to continue his work in Congress in his California district.
Why it matters: Swalwell is the first of Democratic candidates who qualified for the debates to drop out of the primary campaign. His decision alleviates the need for a tiebreaker in the upcoming Democratic debates on July 30-31. As of Monday, 21 candidates -- including Swalwell -- had provisionally qualified for the 20 debate slots.
Of note: There are still 24 total Democrats running for the nomination. A tiebreaker could still be needed if Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam, Rep. Seth Moulton, former Rep. Joe Sestak or former Sen. Mike Gravel qualifies.
Between the lines: Swalwell had struggled to gain traction in the race, making his candidacy an overall longshot. While a handful of frontrunners seen high polling numbers, Swalwell and others have had difficulty reaching even single-digit recognition.
