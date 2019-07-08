Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell said at a press conference on Monday that he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race and seeking to continue his work in Congress in his California district.

Why it matters: Swalwell is the first of Democratic candidates who qualified for the debates to drop out of the primary campaign. His decision alleviates the need for a tiebreaker in the upcoming Democratic debates on July 30-31. As of Monday, 21 candidates -- including Swalwell -- had provisionally qualified for the 20 debate slots.