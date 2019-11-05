In the Senate, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) introduced privacy legislation last month.

Details: The lawmakers contend the Federal Trade Commission is not up to policing privacy and argue the sector needs its own regulator, much like the Federal Aviation Administration or the Food and Drug Administration.

"While some are calling for the FTC to enforce privacy, we believe the agency is toothless and has issued the equivalent of parking tickets to companies," Eshoo said in a call with reporters.

The proposed Digital Privacy Agency would be an independent body run by a presidential appointee with up to 1,600 employees.

The bill also would prohibit companies from using private communications — including email — to target ads, and it would allow consumers to decide how long companies keep their data.

What's next: The lawmakers said the bill is a starting point, but one they believe sets a standard for what a digital privacy law should include.