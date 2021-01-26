Sign up for our daily briefing

California lifts coronavirus stay-at-home orders

Diners eat on the patio at Fish Camp in Huntington Beach, California. Photo: Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday lifted stay-at-home orders across the state, saying "we're seeing a flattening of the curve."

Why it matters: The move, welcomed by many businesses, surprised some health care officials who fear lifting the restrictions may reverse the progress made in reducing the number of cases and hospitalizations, per AP.

The big picture: Newsom announced the criteria for implementing the regional stay-at-home order in early December amid a surge in cases and ICU hospitalizations. The order was triggered when a region dropped below 15% ICU capacity.

  • Officials said Monday that data models forecast all regions will exceed the 15% threshold four weeks from now, and therefore would meet the criteria to exit the order, per the Los Angeles Times.
  • Counties will now move back to a colored tier system that assesses local risk levels based on case numbers and positivity rates, the L.A. Times reported.
  • Overnight curfews have also also canceled.
  • The Southern California, Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley regions, which were under regional stay-at-home orders, could begin to reopen some businesses unless local officials impose stricter restrictions.
  • Officials in several areas, including L.A. County and San Francisco, said they would begin to reopen salons and allow restaurants to resume outdoor dining.

What he's saying: "Today, we can lay claim to starting to see some real light at the end of the tunnel as it relates to case numbers," Newsom said at news conference Monday.

  • "Everything that should be up is up, everything that should be down is down — case rates, positivity rates, hospitalizations, ICUs," he continued.
  • "Each region’s a little bit different, but we are in a position projecting four weeks forward with a significant decline in the case rates, positivity rates."

Yes, but: Cases and "hospitalizations are beginning to decline across the state. But compared to when [Newsom] established the stay-at-home order framework..., total confirmed cases have more than doubled, daily confirmed cases have increased, the seven- and 14-day positivity rates are higher and ICU capacity is lower in each region of the state except Northern California," the L.A. Times notes.

By the numbers: California recorded 27,007 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 328 new deaths, according to the state's dashboard.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: Pandemic fatigue quantified — Coronavirus could be worsening childhood obesity.
  2. Vaccine: Biden floats prospect of 1.5 million vaccinations a day — Moderna says vaccine appears to protect against new COVID-19 variants.
  3. Politics: Deborah Birx went "on the road" for local COVID efforts to avoid White House censorship — Sanders says Democrats will push coronavirus relief package through with simple majority.
  4. Business: Budweiser skips Super Bowl ads in favor of vaccine education campaign.
  5. World: First U.S. case of COVID-19 variant from Brazil confirmed in Minnesota — Mexican President López Obrador tests positive for coronavirus.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Google's chief health officer Karen DeSalvo on vaccinating America.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 21 hours ago - World

Portugal president wins second term, but far-right gains as COVID cases spike

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at a polling station in Celorico de Basto, Portugal, on Sunday. The election took place with strict social distancing rules and other coronavirus precuatins in effect. Photo: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Portugal's center-right President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said after being re-elected with 61% of the vote for a second term Sunday his priority will be to "combat the pandemic," per Reuters.

Why it matters: Portugal is currently on lockdown with the highest seven-day COVID-19 average per 100,000 and some of the highest death rates in the world, according to Johns Hopkins.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix SalmonStef W. Kight
Jan 25, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus has inflamed global inequality

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

History will likely remember the pandemic as the "first time since records began that inequality rose in virtually every country on earth at the same time." That's the verdict from Oxfam's inequality report covering the year 2020 — a terrible year that hit the poorest, hardest across the planet.

Why it matters: The world's poorest were already in a race against time, facing down an existential risk in the form of global climate change. The coronavirus pandemic could set global poverty reduction back as much as a full decade, according to the World Bank.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow