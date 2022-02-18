California first state in U.S. to outline COVID endemic phase plan

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday announced plans to tackle the "next phase" of the COVID-19 pandemic, as cases in the state decline.

Why it matters: California is the first U.S. state to formally move toward an "endemic" approach to the coronavirus, under a strategy that focuses on a swift response to outbreaks and shift away from pandemic mandates and business disruptions, per AP.

Driving the news: The governor's office issued a statement outlining the policy, known as the "SMARTER" strategy.

This acronym stands for "shots," "masks," "awareness," "readiness," "testing," "education and "rx" a term Newsom's office uses to describe "evolving and improving treatments that will become increasingly available and critical as a tool to save lives."

What he's saying: Newsom said at a news conference in Los Angeles on Thursday that California was entering "a new phase of addressing the challenges and realities of this disease" in the "spirit of optimism."

"We are moving past the crisis phase into a phase where we will work to live with this virus," Newsom said. "We move out of the pandemic phase and we move into a phase which should allow you confidence that we are not walking away, that we're taking the lessons learned and we’re leaning into the future," he said.

The big picture: Nearly two years on from the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, as the Omicron variant dominates some countries have announced plans for the endemic phase of managing the virus, whereby it becomes manageable in a community as immunity builds, AP notes.