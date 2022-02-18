Sign up for our daily briefing

California first state in U.S. to outline COVID endemic phase plan

Rebecca Falconer

California Gov. Gavin Newsom during a press conference in Oakland earlier this month. Photo: Aric Crabb/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday announced plans to tackle the "next phase" of the COVID-19 pandemic, as cases in the state decline.

Why it matters: California is the first U.S. state to formally move toward an "endemic" approach to the coronavirus, under a strategy that focuses on a swift response to outbreaks and shift away from pandemic mandates and business disruptions, per AP.

Driving the news: The governor's office issued a statement outlining the policy, known as the "SMARTER" strategy.

  • This acronym stands for "shots," "masks," "awareness," "readiness," "testing," "education and "rx" a term Newsom's office uses to describe "evolving and improving treatments that will become increasingly available and critical as a tool to save lives."

What he's saying: Newsom said at a news conference in Los Angeles on Thursday that California was entering "a new phase of addressing the challenges and realities of this disease" in the "spirit of optimism."

  • "We are moving past the crisis phase into a phase where we will work to live with this virus," Newsom said.
  • "We move out of the pandemic phase and we move into a phase which should allow you confidence that we are not walking away, that we're taking the lessons learned and we’re leaning into the future," he said.

The big picture: Nearly two years on from the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, as the Omicron variant dominates some countries have announced plans for the endemic phase of managing the virus, whereby it becomes manageable in a community as immunity builds, AP notes.

  • WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week he expected "the acute phase of this pandemic will end this year" if 70% of the world is vaccinated by the middle of 2022, per Al Jazeera.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

"Danger to life": Storm Eunice lashes U.K. and Ireland

People view the waves created by high winds and spring tides hitting the sea wall at New Brighton promenade in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Millions of people were warned to stay home as Storm Eunice began battering the U.K. and Republic of Ireland on Friday, after forecasters issued rare danger-to-life red alerts for populated areas including London.

Why it matters: Eunice, expected to be the worst storm to hit the countries in over three decades, was bearing down on Northwestern Europe as the region's still reeling from other deadly storms that struck this week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Asher PriceNicole Cobler
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

19 Austin police officers indicted in 2020 protests

Police and protesters clash at the Austin Police Department Headquarters on May 30, 2020, during a protest of the death of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis police. Photo: Jay Janner/American-Statesman-via USA TODAY NETWORK

A state grand jury has indicted 19 Austin police officers related to their use of force during May 2020 protests over police brutality.

State of play: News of the indictment tally broke Thursday evening, hours after Austin City Council unanimously agreed to give a combined $10 million to settle federal lawsuits with two men wounded by officers during May 2020 protests over police brutality.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Eileen Gu, the U.S.-born Team China skier, during her gold medal winning performance on her second run which scored 95.25 in the Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final at Genting Snow Park during the Winter Olympic Games on in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

🥇 Eileen Gu wins gold in freeski halfpipe for 3rd Beijing Olympics medal

⛸️ Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva finishes 4th after falling

📃 Read: Court releases full decision in Russian figure skater's appeal

🥇 American women lead the way in Beijing

🥌 U.S. men's curling loses in semifinal to Great Britain

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow

