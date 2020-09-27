Firefighters in the Western U.S. can expect "critical fire weather conditions" Sunday, with red flag warnings "across a large portion of California, the central Rockies and the High Plains," the National Weather Service (NWS) warns.

Why it matters: Wildfires have burned a record 3.6 million acres in California alone this year, killing 26 people and razing over 7,500 structures, per Cal Fire. Utility provider Pacific Gas & Electric said it expects to turn off power to some 89,000 customers in parts of 16 counties from early Sunday because of fire risks.

The big picture: 72 large fires were burning across the U.S. over the weekend — including 20 in California, 15 in Idaho, 11 in Oregon and 10 in Montana, per the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

While rain helped firefighters in several states "make progress toward containment goals," those in Northern California in particular faced the threat of strong winds, the NIFC notes. Over 17,000 firefighters had made "excellent progress" on remaining blazes across California on Friday, Cal Fire said in a statement.

Threat level: "Dry and windy conditions continue to promote elevated to critical fire weather conditions across a broad area of the western U.S. into the Plains," the NWS said.

Cal Fire noted red flag warnings were in effect for Saturday through Monday, affecting most areas from Trinity County down through the Diablo Range and Central Sierra Mountains, with low humidity bringing critical fire weather conditions.

"Gusty winds and low humidity will bring critical fire weather, as well as unseasonably high temperatures," Cal Fire said.

"A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for later in the weekend into Monday for strong winds and low humidity affecting the Western Klamath in the north and the San Gorgonio Pass and Inland Empire in the south. High pressure brings elevated temperatures across the state through the weekend and into next week."