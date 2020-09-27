1 hour ago - Science

California braces for return of critical fire conditions

Firefighters work the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles, California. The wildfire has burned over 114,082 acres with 63% containment, per the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Firefighters in the Western U.S. can expect "critical fire weather conditions" Sunday, with red flag warnings "across a large portion of California, the central Rockies and the High Plains," the National Weather Service (NWS) warns.

Why it matters: Wildfires have burned a record 3.6 million acres in California alone this year, killing 26 people and razing over 7,500 structures, per Cal Fire. Utility provider Pacific Gas & Electric said it expects to turn off power to some 89,000 customers in parts of 16 counties from early Sunday because of fire risks.

The big picture: 72 large fires were burning across the U.S. over the weekend — including 20 in California, 15 in Idaho, 11 in Oregon and 10 in Montana, per the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

  • While rain helped firefighters in several states "make progress toward containment goals," those in Northern California in particular faced the threat of strong winds, the NIFC notes. Over 17,000 firefighters had made "excellent progress" on remaining blazes across California on Friday, Cal Fire said in a statement.

Threat level: "Dry and windy conditions continue to promote elevated to critical fire weather conditions across a broad area of the western U.S. into the Plains," the NWS said.

  • Cal Fire noted red flag warnings were in effect for Saturday through Monday, affecting most areas from Trinity County down through the Diablo Range and Central Sierra Mountains, with low humidity bringing critical fire weather conditions.
  • "Gusty winds and low humidity will bring critical fire weather, as well as unseasonably high temperatures," Cal Fire said.
"A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for later in the weekend into Monday for strong winds and low humidity affecting the Western Klamath in the north and the San Gorgonio Pass and Inland Empire in the south. High pressure brings elevated temperatures across the state through the weekend and into next week."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 a.m. ET: 32,840,145 — Total deaths: 994,146 — Total recoveries: 22,715,575Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 a.m. ET: 7,078,088 — Total deaths: 204,491 — Total recoveries: 2,750,459 — Total tests: 100,492,536Map.
  3. States: New York daily cases top 1,000 for first time since June — U.S. reports over 55,000 new coronavirus cases.
  4. Health: The long-term pain of the mental health pandemicFewer than 10% of Americans have coronavirus antibodies.
  5. Business: Millions start new businesses in time of coronavirus.
  6. Education: Summer college enrollment offers a glimpse of COVID-19's effect.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - Health

Texas city declares disaster after brain-eating amoeba found in water supply

Characteristics associated with a case of amebic meningoencephalitis due to Naegleria fowleri parasites. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Texas authorities have issued a warning amid concerns that the water supply in the southeast of the state may contain the brain-eating amoeba naegleria fowleri following the death of a 6-year-old boy.

Details: The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued a "do not use" water alert Friday for eight cities, along with the Clemens and Wayne Scott Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections centers and the Dow Chemical plant in Freeport. This was later lifted for all places except for Lake Jackson, which issued a disaster declaration Saturday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What they're saying: Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sept. 26. Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic and Republican lawmakers along with other leading political figures reacted to President Trump's Saturday afternoon nomination of federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

What they're saying: "President Trump could not have made a better decision," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement. "Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptionally impressive jurist and an exceedingly well-qualified nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow