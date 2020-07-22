15 mins ago - Health

California breaks record with over 12,000 new coronavirus cases

Gov. Newsom. Photo: Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images

California reported 12,807 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, setting a new record for daily infections and pulling the state past New York for most total confirmed cases in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The state of play: California is one of a number of hotspots that has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to slam the brakes on the state's reopening plan and tighten restrictions on indoor activities.

  • In addition to the more than 12,000 new cases, California reported 115 deaths and a seven-day average of 9,420 daily infections.
  • Yes, but: Experts believe the number of coronavirus cases in California — as in many states — is actually much higher than the official tally, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The big picture: With over 409,000 confirmed cases, California has now surpassed New York's total of about 408,000.

  • New York was once the epicenter of the pandemic but has successfully flattened its infection curve through stringent lockdown measures and a phased, data-based reopening plan.
  • California managed to turn its outbreak around after it appeared to be heading toward disaster March — only to find cases skyrocketing three months later.

Updated Jul 21, 2020 - Health

N.Y., N.J. and CT to require travelers from 31 states to quarantine

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Travelers from 31 states are now required to quarantine for 14 days when traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, per Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

Why it matters: The tri-state area, the original hub of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., has successfully flattened its curve and is reopening. Officials fear, however, that the surge of cases in others states across the country could erase progress in New York and its neighboring states.

Updated 3 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Over 15 million confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded worldwide as of Wednesday, per Johns Hopkins data.

Zoom in: The U.S. accounts for nearly 4 million of those infections.

Jacob Knutson
Jul 17, 2020 - Health

Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through November

Medical workers handling coronavirus test samples in Houston on July 17. Photo: Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Texas on Friday gave public schools the ability to offer online-only instruction for up to the first eight weeks of the school year to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, AP reports.

Why it matters: Texas has effectively shut down campuses across the state until November. The Trump administration has threatened to withhold funding from schools that do not fully reopen at the start of the academic year, although it's not clear what authority it has to unilaterally do so.

