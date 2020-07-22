California breaks record with over 12,000 new coronavirus cases

California reported 12,807 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, setting a new record for daily infections and pulling the state past New York for most total confirmed cases in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The state of play: California is one of a number of hotspots that has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to slam the brakes on the state's reopening plan and tighten restrictions on indoor activities.

In addition to the more than 12,000 new cases, California reported 115 deaths and a seven-day average of 9,420 daily infections.

Yes, but: Experts believe the number of coronavirus cases in California — as in many states — is actually much higher than the official tally, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The big picture: With over 409,000 confirmed cases, California has now surpassed New York's total of about 408,000.

New York was once the epicenter of the pandemic but has successfully flattened its infection curve through stringent lockdown measures and a phased, data-based reopening plan.

California managed to turn its outbreak around after it appeared to be heading toward disaster March — only to find cases skyrocketing three months later.

