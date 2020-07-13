15 mins ago - Health

California orders sweeping rollback of open businesses as virus cases surge

Photo: Agustin Paullier/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday ordered indoor operations for restaurants, wineries, movie theaters and other family entertainment like zoos, museums and card rooms to cease immediately. Bars must also close entirely.

Why it matters: It's the largest statewide rollback of a reopening plan yet, underscoring the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in California.

  • 30 counties in the state will also be required to close fitness centers, places of worship, offices for non-critical sectors, personal care services, hair salons and barbershops and malls.
  • The 30 counties on the list represent about 80% of Californians, Newsom said.

By the numbers: California has reported a seven-day average of more than 8,500 new coronavirus cases per day, according to state data. The state has reported 329,162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in total, resulting in 7,040 deaths.

  • California's ICU rate has increased by 20% over the last two weeks. More than 1,800 patients are now in the ICU.
  • "The data suggest not everybody is practicing common sense," Newsom said.

The big picture: Earlier Monday, the state's two largest public school districts — Los Angeles and San Diego — announced that they would not return to in-person in the fall. California is currently one of the worst-hit states in the country, along with Florida, Arizona and Texas.

Hong Kong Disneyland to close again due to coronavirus surge

A sign announcing the park's first closure in January. Photo: Ayaka McGill/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong Disneyland on Monday announced that it would close again on July 15, after reopening last month from a coronavirus-driven shutdown that began in January.

The state of play: Hong Kong authorities ordered it to close after the city reported 38 new infections on Friday. Comparatively, Orlando's Walt Disney World reopened Saturday even as the state reported over 15,000 new cases in a single day over the weekend.

Houston public health system CEO says coronavirus situation is "dire"

Houston's coronavirus situation is "dire, and it's getting worse, seems like, every day," Harris Health System CEO and President Dr. Esmail Porsa said Monday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

The big picture: Porsa said the region is seeing numbers related to the spread of the virus that are "disproportionately higher than anything we have experienced in the past." He noted that Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital's ICU is at 113% capacity, and 75% of its beds are coronavirus patients.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 12,984,811 — Total deaths: 570,375 — Total recoveries — 7,154,492Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,327,388— Total deaths: 135,379 — Total recoveries: 1,006,326 — Total tested: 40,282,176Map.
