California proposes sweeping ban on all flavored vape products

The California State Senate proposed a ban on all flavored vaping products on Monday, days after the Trump administration unveiled a limited ban on most flavors in cartridge systems, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Why it matters: If the bill is passed and signed into law, the cartridges and e-liquids exempted from the Food and Drug Administration's ban would no longer be sold in California. In addition, vaping market leader Juul would be banned in its home state.

