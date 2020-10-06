40 mins ago - Science

August Complex Fire burns 1 million acres in California

Satellite imagery of the August Complex Fire near Big Signal Peak in Mendocino National Forest, California. Photo: Maxar Technologies via Getty Images

A massive wildfire in the Coast Range of California, between San Francisco and the Oregon border, has burned over 1 million acres, Cal Fire said on Monday.

The big picture: The August Complex Fire, which merged from 37 different wildfires in the Mendocino National Forest, has killed one person and destroyed 159 structures as it burned across 1,002,097 acres, per Cal Fire. It was at 54% containment as of Monday.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Oct 4, 2020 - Science

California's record fire season: "Well over 4 million acres" burned

Firefighters work at a burning property at the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

More than 8,200 wildfires have burned "well over 4 million acres" in California this year, killing 31 people and destroying 8,450-plus structures, Cal Fire said Sunday.

Why it matters: Cal Fire confirmed on Sept. 7 that nearly 2.2 million acres had burned, surpassing the previous record set in 2018. The amount of land charred now is bigger in size than Connecticut and more than double that which burned in 2018, when 1,975,086 acres were razed.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Trump: Trump, still infected with the coronavirus, says: "Maybe I'm immune"— Trumpworld coronavirus tracker.
  2. Politics: Joe Biden: I wasn't surprised Trump got the coronavirusHarris and Pence will be separated by plexiglass at VP debate
  3. Health: CDC acknowledges airborne COVID-19 spreadThe coronavirus is in control.
  4. Business: Regal Cinemas to temporarily close all theatersMarkets are unfazed by Trump uncertainty — Long-term unemployment's V-shaped bounce.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: The turning point: Coronavirus hits the White House.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow