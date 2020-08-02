Two men put shutters over the windows of their business in Stuart, Florida, as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches on Saturday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As Tropical Storm Isaias neared Florida's east coast Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) urged communities to "remain vigilant and be prepared for heavy rain, strong winds and potential flooding."

The latest: With the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warning that Isaias was expected to "regain hurricane strength" overnight, evacuation orders were issued for parts of Florida and North Carolina, which is in line for the storm's path Monday. An Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance Aircraft had begun to investigate Isaias early Sunday, the NHC said.