California’s abortion providers intro plan to expand care, funds if Roe goes

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
The crowd outside the Supreme Court during the oral arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Abortion providers and supporters in California, including the leader of the state's Senate, on Wednesday unveiled a series of recommendations to make the state a haven for people seeking abortions in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
Why it matters: The Supreme Court is considering a Mississippi case that has thrown Roe's survival into question. Without it, abortion would immediately become illegal in 12 states, and more would likely follow suit.
- In California and in 14 other states, as well as Washington, D.C., there are laws that would automatically keep abortion legal if Roe is overturned.
By the numbers: There would be an estimated 2,923% increase in women who would have to travel to California to access abortion care if Roe is overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
Details: The recommendations from the California Future of Abortion Council include urging state politicians to ensure "sufficient financial support" by increasing funds for abortion fund organizations and providers, as well as to improve infrastructure, to support those seeking to access the practice — particularly since an influx of out-of-state patients is expected.
- It asks state lawmakers to reimburse providers for services to those who cannot afford to pay an abortion, including non-state residents that do not qualify for state financial aid under Medicaid.
- The council recommends that the state also enact legal protections for abortion providers, as well as for all patients seeking treatment. The state, the council says, should "expressly protect patients who choose to self-manage their abortion as well as those who assist them."
Between the lines: Toni Atkins (D), president pro tempore of the California state Senate, helped write the recommendations. In a letter introducing the council's report, she said she California should "continue to serve as a beacon of hope for the rest of our nation."
What they're saying: "At a time when reproductive rights and women’s health care are under attack in this country, California is stepping up to meet the moment – we’re proud to have enacted some of the strongest reproductive freedom measures in the nation, and we’re proud to have helped advance the California Future of Abortion Council," California Gov. Gavin Newsom in an emailed statement.
- "We take seriously the recommendations made in this report as California continues to lead the nation in protecting such fundamental rights."
Go deeper: