BuzzFeed CEO's 8-step plan to "unbreak" the internet

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti unveiled an 8-step plan on Tuesday to save the internet from the "dumpster fire" that it has become. He's calling on the public, media, government and corporate America to pressure platforms into elevating quality journalism and weeding out bad content online.

Why it matters: Peretti made his name by making things go viral on the internet. Now, he says that society needs to "unbreak" the modern web that he helped pioneer, before internet trolls take over the web.